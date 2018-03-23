രണ്ട് വയസുകാരനെ ചേര്‍ത്ത് പിടിച്ച് ബന്‍ജ് ജംപിംഗ്, പിന്നീട് സംഭവിച്ചത്

മലേഷ്യ: ബന്‍ജ് ജംപിംഗ് എന്ന സാഹസിക ചാട്ടം ചാടാന്‍ ഒരു പ്രത്യേക മനക്കട്ടി തന്നെ വേണം. കാണ്ടു നില്‍ക്കുന്നവരും ഭയപ്പെടുന്ന ഒന്നാണിത്. ഇത്തരത്തില്‍ കണ്ടു നിക്കുന്നവരെ ഒന്നുകൂടി ഞെട്ടിചച്ചുകൊണ്ടായിരുന്നു ഒരു യുവാവ് ബന്‍ജ് ജംപിംഗ് നടത്തിയത്. തന്റെ രണ്ട് വയസുകാരന്‍ മകനെയും എടുത്തായിരുന്നു ഈ അച്ഛന്റെ ചാട്ടം.

60 അടി താഴ്ചയിലേക്ക് ചാടിയ ഈ ധൈര്യശാലി മലേഷ്യയിലാണുള്ളത്. മൊഹദ് റദാ റോസ്ലന്‍ എന്ന യുവാവാണ് കുഞ്ഞിനെയുമായി ജംപിംഗ് നടത്തിയത്. 200 അടി താഴ്ചയുള്ള ബ്രിഡ്ജാണിത്. മാത്രമല്ല പിന്നോട്ടേക്കാണ് യുവാവ് ബന്‍ജ് ജംപിങ് നടത്തിയതെന്നതും അത്ഭുതമാണ്.

ഇങ്ങനെയൊരു പ്രകടനം ഇതാദ്യമാണെന്ന് ബന്‍ജ് ജംപിംഗ് ഓപ്പറേറ്റര്‍ പറയുന്നു. അപകടകരമായതുകൊണ്ടുതന്നെ മുന്‍പേ മുന്‍കരുതലുകള്‍ എടുത്തിരുന്നെന്നും ഓപ്പറേറ്റര്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. മറ്റൊരു രക്ഷിതാവും ഈ സാഹസം അനുകരിക്കരുതെന്നാണ് ബന്‍ജ് ജംപിങ് ഓപ്പറേറ്ററും പറയുന്നത്. വീഡിയോ ഇപ്പോള്‍ സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയകളില്‍ വൈറലാണ്.