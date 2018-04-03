ധോണിയും മോദിയുമായുള്ള കണ്ടുമുട്ടലിന് അടിക്കുറിപ്പുകളായി നിരവധി രസകരമായ പോസ്റ്റുകള്‍

ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: 2011 ലോകകപ്പിന്റെ വാർഷിക ദിനത്തിൽ തന്നെ പത്മഭൂഷൺ അവാർഡ് കരസ്ഥമാക്കി എം.എസ് ധോണി. രാഷ്ട്രപതി രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദിൽ നിന്നാണ് ധോണി രാജ്യത്തെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ മൂന്നാമത്തെ സിവിലിയൻ ബഹുമതി കരസ്ഥമാക്കിയത്. ബില്യാർഡ്സ് ലോക ചാമ്പ്യൻ പങ്കജ് അദ്വാനിയും ധോണിക്കൊപ്പം ഈ അവാർഡ് ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി.

കൃത്യം ഏഴ് വർഷത്തിനപ്പുറമാണ് ധോണിയുടെ പത്മനേട്ടം. 2008, 2009 വർഷങ്ങളിൽ ഐ.സി.സിയുടെ ഏകദിന ഫുട്ബോളർ ഓഫ് ദ ഇയർ അവാർഡ് ധോണി നേടിയിരുന്നു. 2018ലെ ബില്യാർഡ്സ് പ്ലെയർ ഓഫ് ദ ഇയർ ആയി തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ട പങ്കജ് അദ്വാനി 2006 ദോഹ, 2010 ഗ്വാങ്ഷൌ ഏഷ്യൻ ഗെയിംസുകളിൽ സ്വർണം നേടിയിരുന്നു. എന്നാല്‍ ധോണിയും മോദിയുമായുള്ള കണ്ടുമുട്ടല്‍ ആഘോഷമാക്കിയിരിക്കുകയാണ് സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയ. രസകരമായ പോസ്റ്റുകള്‍ കാണാം.

Fastest between wickets and Fastest between countries. pic.twitter.com/InQN4gQOZI — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 2, 2018

Legends known for removing senior players from the squad! 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/KVADb056wx — Shashi Taimur (@Chainakya) April 2, 2018

Both have been associated with putting a Yuvraj out of the game. pic.twitter.com/lSGiPWBtkT — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 2, 2018

One converts ones into twos. The other converted 1000 into 2000 notes. pic.twitter.com/PGq9N3Bz5m — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) April 2, 2018

From Railway Station to here!

The Untold Struggle🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/TrVTMCsnLy — Shash (@pokershash) April 2, 2018

Dhoni: Sir, aapki nazar camera pe bahot tez padti hai

Modi: Tumhari stumping se bhi tez pic.twitter.com/8X1AsgQFlt — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) April 2, 2018