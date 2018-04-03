ധോണിയും മോദിയുമായുള്ള കണ്ടുമുട്ടലിന് അടിക്കുറിപ്പുകളായി നിരവധി രസകരമായ പോസ്റ്റുകള്‍

ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: 2011 ലോകകപ്പിന്റെ വാർഷിക ദിനത്തിൽ തന്നെ പത്മഭൂഷൺ അവാർഡ് കരസ്ഥമാക്കി എം.എസ് ധോണി. രാഷ്ട്രപതി രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദിൽ നിന്നാണ് ധോണി രാജ്യത്തെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ മൂന്നാമത്തെ സിവിലിയൻ ബഹുമതി കരസ്ഥമാക്കിയത്. ബില്യാർഡ്സ് ലോക ചാമ്പ്യൻ പങ്കജ് അദ്വാനിയും ധോണിക്കൊപ്പം ഈ അവാർഡ് ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി.

കൃത്യം ഏഴ് വർഷത്തിനപ്പുറമാണ് ധോണിയുടെ പത്മനേട്ടം. 2008, 2009 വർഷങ്ങളിൽ ഐ.സി.സിയുടെ ഏകദിന ഫുട്ബോളർ ഓഫ് ദ ഇയർ അവാർഡ് ധോണി നേടിയിരുന്നു. 2018ലെ ബില്യാർഡ്സ് പ്ലെയർ ഓഫ് ദ ഇയർ ആയി തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ട പങ്കജ് അദ്വാനി 2006 ദോഹ, 2010 ഗ്വാങ്ഷൌ ഏഷ്യൻ ഗെയിംസുകളിൽ സ്വർണം നേടിയിരുന്നു. എന്നാല്‍ ധോണിയും മോദിയുമായുള്ള കണ്ടുമുട്ടല്‍ ആഘോഷമാക്കിയിരിക്കുകയാണ് സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയ. രസകരമായ പോസ്റ്റുകള്‍ കാണാം.

