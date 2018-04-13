മരുന്നുകളുടെ വില്‍പന നിരോധിച്ചു

തിരുവനന്തപുരം• തിരുവനന്തപുരം ഡ്രഗ്‌സ് ടെസ്റ്റിംഗ് ലബോറട്ടറിയിലെയും, എറണാകുളം റീജിയണല്‍ ഡ്രഗ്‌സ് ലബോറട്ടറിയിലെയും പരിശോധനയില്‍ ഗുണനിലവാരമില്ലാത്തതെന്ന് കണ്ടെത്തിയ മരുന്നുകളുടെ വില്‍പനയും വിതരണവും സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് നിരോധിച്ചതായി സംസ്ഥാന ഡ്രഗ്‌സ് കണ്‍ട്രോള്‍ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു. ഈ ബാച്ചുകളുടെ സ്റ്റോക്ക് കൈവശമുളളവര്‍ സപ്ലൈ ചെയ്തവര്‍ക്ക് തിരികെ അയയ്ക്കണം. പൂര്‍ണ വിശദാംശങ്ങള്‍ അതത് ജില്ലയിലെ ഡ്രഗ്‌സ് കണ്‍ട്രോള്‍ ഓഫീസിലേക്ക് അറിയിക്കണം.

മരുന്നിന്റെ പേര്, ഉത്പാദകര്‍, ബാച്ച് നമ്പര്‍, കാലാവധി എന്ന ക്രമത്തില്‍

1). ANTELOL 50: M/s. Baroque Pharmaceuticals Pvt.Ltd, Sokhada -388620, Takhambhat, /Dist.Anand, Gujarat,G 016028, April/19.
2). PARNAMOL -650: M/s. Shervotech Pharmaceuticals, 82/4, 82/5, HPSIDC, Industrial Area, Baddi, Dist.Solan, SPT 20412, May/20.
3). OMEPRAZOLE Capsules IP 20mg: M/s.Vivek Pharmachem India Ltd, NH -8, Chimanpura, Amer -303102, OMC 17002, March/19
4). ROXITHRAL 150 MG (Roxithromycin Tablets IP): M/s Losis Remedies, Rajpura Road, Nihla, Dist.Solan, HP -174101, RTX 17 -006, May/19
5). ENALAPRIL MALEATE TABLETS IP: Bharat Parenterals Ltd, Haripura, Savli, Dist.Vadodara – 391520, Gujarat, T7016, December/18.
6).   MANNITOL Injection IP 20%: M/s. Claris Otsuks Pvt Ltd, Village Vasan, Chacharwadi, Sanand, Ahmedabad -382213, C -162990, April/19
7). CLOPIDOGREL Tablets IP 75mg:  M/s. Unicure India Pvt. Ltd, C -22, Sector 3, Noida -201301, CPGT 501, March/19.
8). PARACETAMOL Tablets IP 500 mg: M/s. Biochem Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, 83,84 Industrial Area, Dewas Road, Magziri, Ujjain -456010, B70047, March/20.
9). TELMISARTAN IP 40mg (TELKO -40): Raffles Pharmaceuticals, Plot No.33/A, IDA, G.Mandyam 517520, TK 170 401, March/19.
10). PANTOPRAZOLE Tablets IP 40mg, LOCKER: Regency Healthcare, 4KM Stone, Kashipur Road, Danpur, Rudrapur, U.S. Nagar, (U.K), MRT 358, 06/19
11). PARACETAMOL Tablets IP 500mg: Vivek Pharma Chem (India) Ltd, EPIP, Bari Brahmana, Jammu -18113, PCTJ 16017, March/19.
12). MONZEM -10, Montelukast Tablets IP 10mg:  Sure for cure Formulations (I) Pvt.Ltd, 13, Sector IIDC IIE Sidcul,Rudrapur, U.S. Nagar, Uttarakhand -263153, ST 2261, March/19
13). ACLOTIL, CLOPIDOGREL Tablets IP: Bal Pharma Ltd, Plot No. 1,2,3 & 69 Sec -4, IIE, SIDCUL, Pantnagar, Rudrapur, Dist. -Udhansingh Nagar, Uttarakhand, India UACL 1702, February/19.
14). NORFLOKEM- 400, NORFLOXACIN Tablets IP 400mg: Pinnacle Life Science Pvt. Ltd, Khasra No. 1328 -1330, Village Manpura, Tehsil -Baddi, Dist. Solan, Himachal Pradesh -174101, AT 002217, December/19.
15). ATORVASTATIN CALCIUM TABLETS IP 10mg: Stevels Pharma Limited, 576, Indl.Area, Phase -IX SAS, Nagar -160062, SPLT -1729, June/19.

