മോസ്കോ : സൗദി അറേബ്യയെ തോല്പ്പിച്ച് ഉറുഗ്വേ പ്രീ ക്വാര്ട്ടറില് കടന്നു. എതിരില്ലാതെ ഒരു ഗോളിനാണ് ഉറുഗ്വേയുടെ ജയം. കളി തുടങ്ങി ആദ്യ പകുതിയില് 23ആം മിനിറ്റില് ലൂയിസ് സുവാരസ് ആണ് വിജയ ഗോള് നേടിയത്. രാജ്യത്തിനായുള്ള നൂറാം മൽസരത്തിൽ ഗോൾ എന്ന നേട്ടവും സുവാരസിന് സ്വന്തം.
പ്രീ ക്വാര്ട്ടറില് റഷ്യയും സൗദിയും തമ്മിലായിരിക്കും പോരാട്ടം. മൽസരത്തിലുടനീളം ഉറുഗ്വേയ്ക്കുമേൽ കടുത്ത സമ്മർദ്ദം ചെലുത്താൻ സൗദിക്കായെങ്കിലും ഗോൾ നേടാനായില്ല. ഇതോടെ മൊറോക്കോയ്ക്ക് പിന്നാലെ സൗദി അറേബ്യക്ക് മുന്നിലും റഷ്യന് ലോകകപ്പില് നിന്നും പുറത്തേക്കുള്ള വാതില് തുറന്നു.
The perfect way for @LuisSuarez9 to celebrate his 100th appearance for @Uruguay! #URUKSA pic.twitter.com/gLcuS66bd3
— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2018
Congratulations to @Uruguay, who have qualified for the knock-out stages!#URU#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/LZpWa1ggVH
— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2018
Congratulations to Russia, who have qualified for the knock-out stages!#RUS#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/yOviENIdSz
— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2018
On his 100th #URU appearance, too!@LuisSuarez9 grabs his first goal of the 2018 FIFA #WorldCup to give @Uruguay the lead!#URUKSA 1-0 pic.twitter.com/xe3pcLBBDJ
— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2018
GOAL!!! LUIS SUAREZ SCORES ON HIS 100TH APPEARANCE! WHAT WAS THE GOALKEEPER DOING?!#WorldCup #URU #KSA #URUKSA pic.twitter.com/4I2eE9A1Hc
— FIFA World Cup (@WorIdCupUpdates) June 20, 2018