ഡെന്മാർക്കിനെ പിടിച്ചുകെട്ടി കംഗാരുക്കൾ: ആവേശം നിറഞ്ഞ മത്സരം സമനിലയിൽ

മോസ്കോ : ഗ്രൂപ്പ് സി മത്സരത്തിൽ ഡെന്മാർക്കിനെ സമലനിലയിൽ തളച്ചിട്ടു ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയ. കളി തുടങ്ങി ഏഴാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ക്രിസ്ത്യന്‍ എറിക്സെന്‍ ഗോള്‍ നേടിയതോടെ വിജയം ഡെന്മാർക്കിന് എന്ന് തന്നെ കരുതിയിരുന്നു. എന്നാല്‍ 38ആം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ഓസ്ട്രലിയക്ക് ലഭിച്ച പെനാല്‍റ്റി മിലെ ജെഡിനാക്ക് ഗോളാക്കി മാറ്റിയതോടെ മത്സരം സമനിലയിലേക്ക് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു.

ഓസ്ട്രലിയയും ഡെന്മാർക്കും മിന്നും പ്രകടനമാണ് കളിക്കളത്തില്‍ കാഴ്ച്ച വെച്ചത്. കോര്‍ണര്‍ കിക്കില്‍ നിന്നുള്ള പന്ത് യൂസഫ് യൂറാറിയുടെ കൈയില്‍ തട്ടിയതിനാണ് അനുകൂലമായ പെനാല്‍റ്റി വിഎആറിലൂടെ ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയക്ക് ലഭിച്ചത്.

ആദ്യ മത്സരത്തില്‍ വിജയം നേടിയ ഡെന്‍മാര്‍ക്ക് തങ്ങളുടെ പ്രീ ക്വാര്‍ട്ടര്‍ സാധ്യത സജീവമാക്കിയപ്പോൾ, ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയയുടെ സാധ്യത മങ്ങുന്ന കാഴ്ച്ചയാണ് കണ്ടത്.

A first point of the 2018 #WorldCup for the @Socceroos, while @dbulandshold maintain their unbeaten run in Group C…#DENAUS pic.twitter.com/iVhv0ok4aS — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 21, 2018