മോസ്കോ : ഗോളടി നിര്‍ത്താതെ ലുകാക്കു. ഗ്രൂപ്പ്‌ ജി മത്സരത്തില്‍ ബെല്‍ജിയത്തിനു തകര്‍പ്പന്‍ ജയം. 5-1 എന്നീ ഗോളുകള്‍ക്കാണ് ടുണീഷ്യയെ കളിക്കളത്തില്‍ ബെല്‍ജിയം മലര്‍ത്തിയടിച്ചത്. മത്സരം തുടങ്ങി 6ആം മിനിറ്റില്‍ പെനാല്‍റ്റിയിലൂടെ ഈദെന്‍ ഹസാര്‍ഡ ആദ്യ ഗോള്‍ നേടി. തുടര്‍ന്ന്‍ 16,48 മിനിറ്റുകളില്‍ റൊമേലു ലുകാക്കുവും 51ആം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ഈദെന്‍ ഹസാര്‍ഡയും, 90ആം മിനിറ്റില്‍ മിചിയും ഗോള്‍ വേട്ട തുടര്‍ന്നതോടെ കറുത്ത കുതിരകള്‍ക്ക് ജയം എളുപ്പമായി. മത്സരത്തിലുട നീളം ശക്തമായ പോരാട്ടം കാഴ്ച് വെച്ച ടുണീഷ്യക്ക് 18ആം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ഡിലന്‍ ബ്രോണിലൂടെയാണ് ആശ്വാസ ഗോള്‍ നേടിയത്. രണ്ടു മത്സരത്തിലും പരാജയപെട്ടതോടെ റഷ്യന്‍ ലോകകപ്പില്‍ നിന്നും പുറത്തേക്കുള്ള വാതില്‍ ടുണീഷ്യക്ക് മുന്നില്‍ തുറക്കപ്പെട്ടു.

A blistering performance from #BEL who join #RUS on EIGHT goals from their opening two #WorldCup matches! pic.twitter.com/hX44IJB0Gm

Not only has there been a goal in every #WorldCup match, but #BELTUN had the most goals in a single match so far!#BEL ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ #TUN ⚽️ ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/y3ptKp7pQl

