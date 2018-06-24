പനാമയെ പരുവമാക്കി ബ്രിട്ടീഷ് പടയോട്ടം

മോസ്കോ : ഗ്രൂപ്പ്‌ ജിയിലെ രണ്ടാം മത്സരത്തില്‍ ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനു ചരിത്ര ജയം. ഒന്നിനെതിരെ ആറു ഗോളുകള്‍ക്കാണ് പനാമയെ തറപറ്റിച്ചത്. 8,40ആം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ജോണ്‍ സ്റ്റോന്‍സ് 22,46,62ആം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ഹാരി കെയ്ന്‍, 36ആം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ജെസ്സെ ലിങ്ങാര്‍ഡ എന്നിവരുടെ ഗോളുകളിലൂടെയാണ് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് തങ്ങളുടെ പ്രീ ക്വാര്‍ട്ടര്‍ സാധ്യതകള്‍ നില നിര്‍ത്തിയത്. ജീവന്‍ മരണ പോരാട്ടത്തിനിടെ പനാമയുടെ ഭാഗത്ത് നിന്നുണ്ടായ ഫൗളുകളിലൂടെ ലഭിച്ച പെനാല്‍റ്റിയും ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിന്റെ ഗോളുകളുടെ എണ്ണം ഉയര്‍ത്തുവാനും, ഹാരി കെയ്നു ഹാട്രിക് നേടുവാനും  സാഹയിച്ചു. ഇതോടെ ലോകകപ്പിലെ ഗോള്‍ വേട്ടക്കാരുടെ പട്ടികയില്‍ റൊണാള്‍ഡോയെയും, ലുകാകുവിനെയും പിന്തള്ളി ഹാരി  ഒന്നാമതെത്തി.

78ആം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ഫെലിപെ ബലോയ് ലോകകപ്പിലെ ആദ്യ ആശ്വാസ ഗോള്‍ നേടിയത്. തുടക്കം മുതല്‍ ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിന്റെ ആവേശ പോരാട്ടത്തിനു മുന്‍പില്‍ പാനമ അടിപതറുന്ന കാഴ്ച്ചയാണ്‌ ഏവരും കളിക്കളത്തില്‍ കണ്ടത്.

