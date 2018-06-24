ആഫ്രിക്കന്‍ വേഗതയ്ക്ക് ജപ്പാന്റെ വിലങ്ങ് ; സെനഗല്‍-ജപ്പാന്‍ മത്സരം സമാസമം

മോസ്കോ : ഗ്രൂപ്പ് എച്ച് മത്സരത്തില് സെനഗലിനെ സമനിലയില് തളച്ച് ജപ്പാന്. 2-2 എന്നീ ഗോള് നിലയിലാണ് മത്സരം അവസാനിച്ചത്. 11ആം മിനിറ്റില് സാഡിയോ മാനേ,71ആം മിനിറ്റില് മൂസ വാഗു എന്നിവര് സെനഗലിനായി ഗോള് നേടിയപ്പോള്, അതെ നാണയത്തില് മറുപടി നല്കി കൊണ്ട് 34ആം മിനിറ്റില് ടകാഷി ഇനിയു
78ആം മിനിറ്റില് കെയിസുകി ഹോണ്ട എന്നിവര് ജപ്പനായി ഗോള് നേടി.
തുടക്കത്തില് ആദ്യ ഗോള് നേട്ടവുമായി സെനഗല് മുന്നിലെത്തിയിരുന്നു. എന്നാല് പിന്നീട് കളിമാറി. ജപ്പാനും,സെനഗലും ഇഞ്ചോടിഞ്ച് പോരാട്ടമാണ് ശേഷം കാഴ്ച വെച്ചത്.
