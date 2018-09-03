അബുദാബി: തങ്ങളുടെ ആദ്യ ബഹിരാകാശ യാത്രികരെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് യു.എ.ഇ. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് യു എ ഇ ഭരണാധികാരികൾ ആദ്യ ബഹിരാകാശയാത്രികരുടെ പേരുകൾ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്. യുഎഇ ആസ്ട്രോനട്ട് പ്രോഗ്രാമിലേക്ക് നാലായിരത്തോളം പേർ അപേക്ഷിച്ചതിൽ രണ്ട് പേരെയാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഹസ്സാ അലി അബ്ദാന് ഖൽഫാൻ അൽ മൻസൗരിയും സുൽത്താൻ സെയ്ഫ് മെഫ്താഹ് ഹമദ് അൽ നെയാദിയുമാണ് ആദ്യ എമിറാട്ടി ബഹിരാകാശ യാത്രികർ.

അവസാന ഘട്ടത്തിൽ എത്തിയ ഒൻപത് പേരിൽ രണ്ട് പേരാണ് ഇവർ. അവസാനഘട്ടത്തിൽ റഷ്യൻ സ്പേസ് ഏജൻസിയായ റാസ്കോസ്മോസിൽ അതിതീവ്ര പരീക്ഷണങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷമാണ് ഇവരെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്. ഇവർ ഇനിയും പരിശീലനത്തിനായി റഷ്യയിലേക്ക് പോകും. ഇവരിൽ ഒരാൾ ഏപ്രിൽ 19ന് യാത്ര തിരിക്കുന്ന റഷ്യയുടെയും അമേരിക്കയുടെയും യാത്രികരോടൊപ്പം ബഹിരാകാശത്തേക്ക് യാത്ര തിരിക്കും.

We announced today our first astronauts to the International Space Station: Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Nayadi. Hazza and Sultan represent all young Arabs and represent the pinnacle of the UAE’s ambitions.

