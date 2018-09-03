Latest NewsUAE

തങ്ങളുടെ ആദ്യ ബഹിരാകാശ യാത്രികരെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് യു.എ.ഇ

സ്സാ അലി അബ്ദാന് ഖൽഫാൻ അൽ മൻസൗരിയും സുൽത്താൻ സെയ്ഫ് മെഫ്താഹ് ഹമദ് അൽ നെയാദിയുമാണ് ആദ്യ എമിറാട്ടി ബഹിരാകാശ യാത്രികർ

Sep 3, 2018, 07:43 pm IST
Less than a minute
Astraunuts Uae

അബുദാബി: തങ്ങളുടെ ആദ്യ ബഹിരാകാശ യാത്രികരെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് യു.എ.ഇ. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് യു എ ഇ ഭരണാധികാരികൾ ആദ്യ ബഹിരാകാശയാത്രികരുടെ പേരുകൾ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്. യുഎഇ ആസ്ട്രോനട്ട് പ്രോഗ്രാമിലേക്ക് നാലായിരത്തോളം പേർ അപേക്ഷിച്ചതിൽ രണ്ട് പേരെയാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഹസ്സാ അലി അബ്ദാന് ഖൽഫാൻ അൽ മൻസൗരിയും സുൽത്താൻ സെയ്ഫ് മെഫ്താഹ് ഹമദ് അൽ നെയാദിയുമാണ് ആദ്യ എമിറാട്ടി ബഹിരാകാശ യാത്രികർ.

Also Read: കുവൈറ്റിൽ ട്വിറ്റർ സന്ദേശത്തിലൂടെ സ്വദേശികളെ പരിഹസിച്ച അദ്ധ്യാപകന് സംഭവിച്ചതിങ്ങനെ

അവസാന ഘട്ടത്തിൽ എത്തിയ ഒൻപത് പേരിൽ രണ്ട് പേരാണ് ഇവർ. അവസാനഘട്ടത്തിൽ റഷ്യൻ സ്പേസ് ഏജൻസിയായ റാസ്കോസ്മോസിൽ അതിതീവ്ര പരീക്ഷണങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷമാണ് ഇവരെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്. ഇവർ ഇനിയും പരിശീലനത്തിനായി റഷ്യയിലേക്ക് പോകും. ഇവരിൽ ഒരാൾ ഏപ്രിൽ 19ന് യാത്ര തിരിക്കുന്ന റഷ്യയുടെയും അമേരിക്കയുടെയും യാത്രികരോടൊപ്പം ബഹിരാകാശത്തേക്ക് യാത്ര തിരിക്കും.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

Sep 3, 2018, 08:09 pm IST

ഹനാന്റെ ചികിത്സാചെലവ് സർക്കാർ ഏറ്റെടുക്കുന്നു

Sep 3, 2018, 08:05 pm IST

വര്‍ഗീയ കലാപം ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ട് ഹിന്ദു നേതാക്കളെ വധിക്കാന്‍ ഗുഢാലോചന; അഞ്ചു പേര്‍ അറസ്റ്റില്‍

dreams
Sep 3, 2018, 08:01 pm IST

സ്വപ്‌നങ്ങള്‍ നിശബ്ദമായി നമ്മോട് പറയുന്നതെന്ത് !! ഡ്രീംഡോക്ടര്‍ വിശദീകരിക്കും (വിഡീയോ കാണാം)

Sep 3, 2018, 07:58 pm IST

പ്രേം നസീർ മുതൽ നയൻ‌താര വരെ; പേര് മാറ്റിയ മലയാളി താരങ്ങൾ

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close
Close