50 മില്യൺ ദിർഹത്തിന് മുകളിൽ വില വരുന്ന വ്യാജ സാധനങ്ങൾ യുഎഇയിൽ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു

. #دائرة_التنمية_الاقتصادية في #إمارة_عجمان تصادر أكثر من 60 ألف سلعة مقلدة تحمل أسماءعلامات تجارية مشهورة بقيمة 6.220.000 مليون درهم من مستودعين في منطقة الجرف الصناعية. .الحملة التفتيشية التي قام بها مفتشو قسم مكافحة الغش التجاري جاءت تماشياً مع جهود تأمين الأسواق الاستهلاكية ومكافحة الغش التجاري وضمان أعلى مستويات الحماية لـ #حقوق_المستهلك. لقد تم اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة وفرض عقوبات رادعة بحق المخالفين، عقب مصادرة المنتجات المقلدة قانوناً، والتي اشتملت على أحذية وعطور وملابس وحقائب ومنتجات جلدية. . #AjmanDED announced the seizure of two warehouses in Al-Jaraf industrial area, confiscating more than 60,000 fake goods of well-known brand names, worth AED 6,220,000 million. . The move falls within the framework of an inspection campaign carried out by the inspectors of the Department of Combating Commercial Fraud, in line with the efforts to secure the markets and combat commercial fraud, thereby ensuring the highest levels of protection of #customer rights. . All necessary legal actions were taken, and penalties have been imposed against violators, following the confiscation of counterfeit products, which included shoes, perfumes, clothing, bags and leather products.