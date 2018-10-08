Latest NewsInternational

ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരം മാത്യൂ ഹെയ്ഡന് തലയ്ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു

Oct 8, 2018, 06:17 am IST
സിഡ്നി•മുന്‍ ഓസ്ട്രേലിയയില്‍ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരത്തിന് സര്‍ഫിംഗിനിടെ തലയ്ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ഞായറാഴ്ച സ്ട്രാഡില്‍ ബാക്ക് ബാങ്കില്‍ മകന്‍ ജോഷ്‌ ഹെയ്ഡനുമായി സര്‍ഫിംഗില്‍ ഏര്‍പ്പെട്ടുകൊണ്ടിക്കുമ്പോഴായിരുന്നു അപകടമെന്ന് ഹെയ്ഡന്‍ ഇന്‍സ്റ്റാഗ്രാം പോസ്റ്റില്‍ പറഞ്ഞു.

പരിക്കിന്റെ ചിത്രങ്ങളും താരം പങ്കുവച്ചു. തന്നെ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ എത്തിച്ച എല്ലാവരോടും നന്ദി പറഞ്ഞ താരം കശേരുഖണ്ഡം, ടോര്‍ സി5 ,കഴുത്തെല്ല് എന്നിവിടങ്ങളില്‍ പൊട്ടലുണ്ടായതായും വെളിപ്പെടുത്തി. എല്ലാവര്‍ക്കും നന്ദി പറഞ്ഞ താരം സുഖം പ്രാപിച്ചു വരികയാണെന്നും പറഞ്ഞു.

