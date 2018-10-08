ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരം മാത്യൂ ഹെയ്ഡന് തലയ്ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു

View this post on Instagram

Ok. Last attention seeking post I promise. Just wanted to say a big thank you to all our mates on Straddie who have been so supportive.✅🏄🏽‍♂️🙏 Especially Ben & Sue Kelley for the fast diagnosis with MRI, CT scan. Fractured C6, torn C5,C4 ligaments safe to say I truly have dodged a bullet. Thank you everyone ❤️ On the road to recovery 🏄🏽‍♂️🎣