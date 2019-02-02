ചെന്നൈ : ഐഎസ്എല്ലിലെ നിലവിലെ ചാമ്പ്യൻ ചെന്നൈയിൻ എഫ് സിയെ വീഴ്ത്തി പൂനെ സിറ്റി. ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് പൂനെ വിജയിച്ചത്. മത്സരത്തിലെ ആദ്യ പകുതിയിൽ ഇരു ടീമുകളും ഗോളുകൾ നേടിയില്ല.

The referee blows for full time in Chennai, where two quickfire goals from @marcelinholeite have given @FCPuneCity a brilliant comeback win over the holders, @ChennaiyinFC!#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #CHEPUN pic.twitter.com/Fsswa0rmdx

— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 2, 2019