Latest NewsIndian Super LeagueFootball

ചെന്നൈയിൻ എഫ് സിയെ വീഴ്ത്തി പൂനെ സിറ്റി

Feb 2, 2019, 10:52 pm IST
Less than a minute
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL

ചെന്നൈ : ഐഎസ്എല്ലിലെ നിലവിലെ ചാമ്പ്യൻ ചെന്നൈയിൻ എഫ് സിയെ വീഴ്ത്തി പൂനെ സിറ്റി. ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് പൂനെ വിജയിച്ചത്. മത്സരത്തിലെ ആദ്യ പകുതിയിൽ ഇരു ടീമുകളും ഗോളുകൾ നേടിയില്ല.

രണ്ടാം പകുതിയിലേക്ക് കടന്നപ്പോഴാണ് മത്സരം മാറിയത്. 55ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ സി കെ വിനീത് നേടിയ ഗോളിലൂടെ ചെന്നൈ മുന്നിലെത്തി എന്നാൽ ചെന്നൈയെ ഞെട്ടിപ്പിച്ച് 59,60 മിനിറ്റിൽ മർസെല്ലിനോ പൂനെയുടെ വിജയ ഗോൾ നേടുകയായിരുന്നു.

ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

കെ.​എ​സ്. അ​ഴ​ഗി​രിയെ ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് കോ​ണ്‍​ഗ്ര​സ് അധ്യക്ഷനായി തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു

Feb 2, 2019, 11:03 pm IST

ശ്രീ​ല​ങ്ക​യി​ല്‍ 73 ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍​ഥി​ക​ള്‍ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ല്‍

Feb 2, 2019, 10:43 pm IST
elephant attack

തൊഴുത്തിൽ പശുവിന് പകരം കണ്ടത് കൊമ്പൻ ഒറ്റയാനെ; സംഭവം ഇങ്ങനെ

Feb 2, 2019, 10:26 pm IST
VENKAIAH NAIDU

കേരള സന്ദർശനം പൂർത്തിയാക്കി ഉപരാഷ്ട്രപതി മടങ്ങി

Feb 2, 2019, 10:24 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close