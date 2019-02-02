ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : സിബിഐയ്ക്ക് ഇനി പുതിയ മേധാവി. ഋഷികുമാർ ശുക്ലയെ പുതിയ സിബിഐ ഡയറക്റ്ററായി തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി അധ്യക്ഷനായ സമിതിയുടേതാണ് തീരുമാനം. മധ്യപ്രദേശ് മുൻ ഡിജിപിയാണ് ഋഷികുമാർ ശുക്ല. രണ്ട് വർഷത്തേക്കാണ് ശുക്ലയുടെ നിയമനം. ചീഫ് ജസ്റ്റിസ് രഞ്ജൻ ഗൊഗോയ്, പ്രതിപക്ഷനേതാവ് മല്ലികാർജുൻ ഖാർഗെ എന്നിവരാണ് സമിതിയിലെ മറ്റംഗങ്ങൾ.

IPS Rishi Kumar Shukla has been appointed as the new Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) pic.twitter.com/uaT7gN6Nij

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of IPS Rishi Kumar Shukla as the new CBI Director for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office. https://t.co/o7vVFbkPBb

— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2019