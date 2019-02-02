ഐ സി സി ഏകദിന റാങ്കിംഗില് ബാറ്റിംഗില് ഇന്ത്യന് താരം സ്മൃതി മന്ദാന മൂന്ന് സ്ഥാനങ്ങള് പടിവെച്ച് കയറി ഒന്നാമതെത്തി. ന്യൂസീലന്ഡിനെതിരായ മൂന്ന് ഏകദിനങ്ങളുടെ പരമ്ബരയില് സെഞ്ചുറിയും പുറത്താകാതെ 90 റണ്സും നേടിയാണ് മന്ദാന തിളങ്ങുന്ന നേട്ടം കെെവരിച്ചത്.
WHAT A KNOCK!
India opener Smriti Mandhana brings up her fourth ODI 💯 in the first #NZvIND ODI! 👏 pic.twitter.com/SR5R7k10kQ
— ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2019
ഓസ്ട്രേലിയന് താരങ്ങളായ എല്ലിസി പെറിയും മെഗ് ലാന്നിംഗുമാണ് രണ്ടും മൂന്നും സ്ഥാനങ്ങളില്.
Congratulations to India Women captain @M_Raj03, who has now become the first woman to play 200 ODIs. 👏#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/mNXFz5C1xm
— ICC (@ICC) February 1, 2019
