ഐ സി സി ഏകദിന റാങ്കിംഗ്, ഇന്ത്യന്‍ താരം സ്‌മൃതി മന്ദാന തിളങ്ങി

Feb 2, 2019, 10:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

  സി സി ഏകദിന റാങ്കിംഗില്‍ ബാറ്റിംഗില്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ താരം സ്‌മൃതി മന്ദാന മൂന്ന് സ്ഥാനങ്ങള്‍ പടിവെച്ച് കയറി ഒന്നാമതെത്തി. ന്യൂസീലന്‍ഡിനെതിരായ മൂന്ന് ഏകദിനങ്ങളുടെ പരമ്ബരയില്‍ സെഞ്ചുറിയും പുറത്താകാതെ 90 റണ്‍സും നേടിയാണ് മന്ദാന തിളങ്ങുന്ന നേട്ടം കെെവരിച്ചത്.

ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയന്‍ താരങ്ങളായ എല്ലിസി പെറിയും മെഗ് ലാന്നിംഗുമാണ് രണ്ടും മൂന്നും സ്ഥാനങ്ങളില്‍.

 

