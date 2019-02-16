Latest NewsIndia

ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തില്‍ മരിച്ച സൈനികരുടെ മക്കളുടെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ചുമതല സെവാഗ് ഏറ്റെടുക്കും

Feb 16, 2019, 06:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

പുല്‍വാമ ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തില്‍ വീരമൃത്യു വരിച്ച സൈനികരുടെ മക്കളുടെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ചുമതല ഏറ്റെടുക്കുമെന്ന് മുന്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരം വീരേന്ദര്‍ സെവാഗ്. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് സെവാഗ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്. എന്തൊക്കെ ചെയ്താലും അതൊന്നും മതിയാകില്ലെന്നറിയാമെന്നും എന്നാല്‍ പുല്‍വാമയില്‍ ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തില്‍ വീരമൃത്യു വരിച്ച എല്ലാ ജവാന്‍മാരുടെയും മക്കളുടെ മുഴുവന്‍ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസത്തിന്റെയും ചിലവ് ഏറ്റെടുക്കാന്‍ തനിക്ക് കഴിയുമെന്നും സെവാഗ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

