കൊൽക്കത്ത : ഐഎസ്എല്ലിൽ ഡൽഹിക്കെതിരെ അനായാസ ജയവുമായി എടികെ. ആവേശ പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് ഡൽഹിയെ എടികെ തകർത്തത്. 63ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ എഡ് ഗാർസിയ, 88ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ അങ്കിത് മുഖർജി എന്നിവർ എടികെയുടെ വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ സ്വന്തമാക്കി. 72ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ നന്ദ കുമാറാണ് ഡൽഹിയുടെ ആശ്വാസ ഗോൾ നേടിയത്.

What an end to the league-phase of #HeroISL 2018-19 as @ATKFC left it late to pick up all three points against @DelhiDynamos and enter the top six!#LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #KOLDEL pic.twitter.com/MvT2DOlxFm

— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 3, 2019