ഡൽഹിക്കെതിരെ അനായാസ ജയവുമായി എടികെ

Mar 3, 2019, 10:19 pm IST
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL

കൊൽക്കത്ത : ഐഎസ്എല്ലിൽ ഡൽഹിക്കെതിരെ അനായാസ ജയവുമായി എടികെ. ആവേശ പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് ഡൽഹിയെ എടികെ തകർത്തത്. 63ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ എഡ് ഗാർസിയ, 88ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ അങ്കിത് മുഖർജി എന്നിവർ എടികെയുടെ വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ സ്വന്തമാക്കി. 72ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ നന്ദ കുമാറാണ് ഡൽഹിയുടെ ആശ്വാസ ഗോൾ നേടിയത്.

ഈ മത്‌സരം അവസാനിക്കുമ്പോൾ പോയിന്റ് പട്ടികയിൽ 18 മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 24 പോയിന്റുമായി ആറാം സ്ഥാനത്തേക്ക് എടികെ ഉയർന്നു. 18 മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 18 പോയിന്റുമായി എട്ടാം സ്ഥാനത്തു തന്നെ ഡൽഹി ഡയനാമോസ് തുടരുന്നു.

