View this post on Instagram

Alia Bhatt @aliaabhatt in Sabyasachi clothing and jewellery for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding in Mumbai. Jewellery courtesy: Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection @sabyasachijewelry Photo courtesy: @thehouseofpixels Styled by @stylebyami, @shnoy09, @garimagarg14 Makeup by @mehekoberoi Hair by @amitthakur_hair #Sabyasachi #AliaBhatt #SabyasachiJewelry #SS19 #SpringSummer19 #Fiza #TheWorldOfSabyasachi