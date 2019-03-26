ഇപ്പോ : സു​ല്‍​ത്താ​ന്‍​ ​അ​സ്‌​ല​ന്‍​ഷാ​ ഹോ​ക്കി​ ​ടൂ​ര്‍​ണ​മെന്റിലെ മൂന്നാം മത്സരത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് ജയം. ആ​തി​ഥേ​യ​രാ​യ​ ​മ​ലേ​ഷ്യ​യെ ​ 4​-2​ എന്ന ഗോളിനാണ് ഇന്ത്യ തകർത്തത്. സുമിത്(ഇരട്ട ഗോൾ), വ​രു​ണ്‍​ ​കു​മാ​ര്‍,​ ​മ​ന്‍​ദീ​പ് ​സിം​ഗ് ​എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് ​വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ നേടിയത്.

FT: 🇲🇾 2-4 🇮🇳

India beat Malaysia 4-2 in their third match of the tournament to continue to remain a contender for the 🔝 spot! #IndiaKaGame #SultanAzlanShahCup2019 pic.twitter.com/qczj7qJ55S

