ഇപ്പോ : സുല്ത്താന് അസ്ലന്ഷാ ഹോക്കി ടൂര്ണമെന്റിലെ മൂന്നാം മത്സരത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് ജയം. ആതിഥേയരായ മലേഷ്യയെ 4-2 എന്ന ഗോളിനാണ് ഇന്ത്യ തകർത്തത്. സുമിത്(ഇരട്ട ഗോൾ), വരുണ് കുമാര്, മന്ദീപ് സിംഗ് എന്നിവരാണ് വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ നേടിയത്.
FT: 🇲🇾 2-4 🇮🇳
India beat Malaysia 4-2 in their third match of the tournament to continue to remain a contender for the 🔝 spot! #IndiaKaGame #SultanAzlanShahCup2019 pic.twitter.com/qczj7qJ55S
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) March 26, 2019
ഈ വിജയത്തോടെ ഇന്ത്യ പോയിന്റ് പട്ടികയില് ഒന്നാമതെത്തി. ആദ്യ മത്സരത്തില് ജപ്പാനെ കീഴടക്കി. കൊറിയയുമായുള്ള ഇന്ത്യയുടെ രണ്ടാം മത്സരം സമനിലയിൽ അവസാനിച്ചു.
Final score India 4 Malaysia 2 pic.twitter.com/M38zBk1Xwe
— Azlan Shah Cup (@azlancup) March 26, 2019
