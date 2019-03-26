Latest NewsHockeySports

സു​ല്‍​ത്താ​ന്‍​ ​അ​സ്‌​ല​ന്‍​ഷാ​ ഹോ​ക്കി​ ​ടൂ​ര്‍​ണ​മെന്റ് : മൂ​ന്നാം​ ​മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് ജയം

Mar 26, 2019, 11:00 pm IST
INDIA VS MALASYA

ഇപ്പോ : സു​ല്‍​ത്താ​ന്‍​ ​അ​സ്‌​ല​ന്‍​ഷാ​ ഹോ​ക്കി​ ​ടൂ​ര്‍​ണ​മെന്റിലെ മൂന്നാം മത്സരത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് ജയം. ആ​തി​ഥേ​യ​രാ​യ​ ​മ​ലേ​ഷ്യ​യെ ​ 4​-2​ എന്ന ഗോളിനാണ് ഇന്ത്യ തകർത്തത്. സുമിത്(ഇരട്ട ഗോൾ), വ​രു​ണ്‍​ ​കു​മാ​ര്‍,​ ​മ​ന്‍​ദീ​പ് ​സിം​ഗ് ​എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് ​വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ നേടിയത്.

ഈ വിജയത്തോടെ ​​ ​ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ ​പോ​യി​ന്റ് ​പ​ട്ടി​ക​യി​ല്‍​ ​ഒ​ന്നാ​മ​തെ​ത്തി. ആ​ദ്യ​ ​മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ല്‍​ ​ജ​പ്പാ​നെ​ ​കീ​ഴ​ട​ക്കി​. ​ ​കൊ​റി​യ​യു​മാ​യുള്ള ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ​രണ്ടാം​ ​മ​ത്സരം സമനിലയിൽ അവസാനിച്ചു.

