158പേരുമായി പറന്ന വിമാനം അടിയന്തരമായി നിലത്തിറക്കി

മുംബൈ : വിമാനം അടിയന്തരമായി നിലത്തിറക്കി. പാട്നയിൽ നിന്നും മുംബൈയിലേക്ക് 158പേരുമായി പുറപ്പെട്ട ഗോ എയറിന്റെ ജി-8 586 എന്ന വിമാനമാണ് സാങ്കേതിക തകരാറിനെ തുടർന്ന് മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിലെ ഔറംഗാബാദ് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ ഇറക്കിയത്.

GoAir Spokesperson: GoAir flight G-8 586 from Patna to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Aurangabad airport due to technical glitch. All the 158 passengers on the aircraft, including crew, landed safely and will be accommodated on an alternate flight to their destination. pic.twitter.com/yeoDnN8tDg

— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2019