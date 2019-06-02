Latest NewsIndia

158പേരുമായി പറന്ന വിമാനം അടിയന്തരമായി നിലത്തിറക്കി

Jun 2, 2019, 07:54 pm IST
പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

മുംബൈ : വിമാനം അടിയന്തരമായി നിലത്തിറക്കി. പാട്നയിൽ നിന്നും മുംബൈയിലേക്ക് 158പേരുമായി പുറപ്പെട്ട ഗോ എയറിന്റെ ജി-8 586 എന്ന വിമാനമാണ് സാങ്കേതിക തകരാറിനെ തുടർന്ന് മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിലെ ഔറംഗാബാദ് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ ഇറക്കിയത്.

വാർത്ത ഏജൻസിയായ എഎൻഐ ആണ് ഇക്കാര്യം  റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്. യാത്രക്കാരും,ജീവനക്കാരും സുരക്ഷിതരാണെന്നും ഇവർക്കായി മറ്റൊരു വിമാനം സജ്ജീകരിച്ചു നൽകിയതായും ഗോ എയർ അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

