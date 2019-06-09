ചുറ്റികകൊണ്ട് ഇടിച്ചാലും പൊട്ടാത്ത മുട്ടയും തക്കാളിയും; സിയാച്ചിനിലെ പട്ടാളക്കാരുടെ പ്രതിസന്ധികള്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്ന വീഡിയോ പുറത്ത്

ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: കടുത്ത തണുപ്പില് സിയാച്ചിനിലെ പട്ടാളക്കാരുടെ പ്രതിസന്ധികള് വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്ന വീഡിയോ പുറത്ത്. തണുത്തുറഞ്ഞ് കട്ടയായ അവസ്ഥയിലാണ് പാക്ക് ചെയ്ത ജ്യൂസ്, തക്കാളി, ഉള്ളി, ഉരുളക്കിഴങ്ങ് തുടങ്ങിയവയെല്ലാം. ചുറ്റിക ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ഇടിച്ചാലും പൊട്ടാത്ത രീതിയില് മുട്ടകള് തണുത്തുറഞ്ഞു. ജ്യൂസ് ആകട്ടെ ഇഷ്ടിക പോലെ ഉറഞ്ഞ് കട്ടിയായ അവസ്ഥയിലും. ചുറ്റികയുപയോഗിച്ച് ഇടിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെങ്കിലും പൊട്ടിക്കാൻ പോലും കഴിയില്ല. അന്തരീക്ഷ താപനില മൈനസ് 70 ഡിഗ്രിവരെ ആവാറുണ്ടെന്നും ഇവിടത്തെ ജീവിതം നരകതുല്യമാണെന്നും വീഡിയോയില് പ്രത്യക്ഷപ്പെടുന്ന പട്ടാളക്കാരിലൊരാള് പറയുന്നു. ഹിമാലയത്തിലെ കിഴക്കന് കാരക്കോണം മേഖലയിലുള്ള പര്വ്വതശിഖരമാണ് സിയാച്ചിന്. ഇവിടെ 5,000 മുതല് 6,400 വരെ ഉയരമുള്ള ഇടങ്ങളില് ഇന്ത്യന് പട്ടാളത്തിന് സൈനിക പോസ്റ്റുകളുണ്ട്.
#Life_in_siachen !!See the condition of the eatables of troops stationed in siachen glacier , juice turns out to be a brick , frozen egg ,potatoes , tomatoes etc.., with this they have to survive there in siachen for 3 months. This is where they serve , where the temperature can go down from -40 to -70 degree Celsius.May God be with them, protect them and bless them !!#Mavericks (IMA with love)
Posted by Indian Military Academy, Dehradun on Saturday, 8 June 2019
Post Your Comments