ചുറ്റികകൊണ്ട് ഇടിച്ചാലും പൊട്ടാത്ത മുട്ടയും തക്കാളിയും; സിയാച്ചിനിലെ പട്ടാളക്കാരുടെ പ്രതിസന്ധികള്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്ന വീഡിയോ പുറത്ത്

#Life_in_siachen !!See the condition of the eatables of troops stationed in siachen glacier , juice turns out to be a brick , frozen egg ,potatoes , tomatoes etc.., with this they have to survive there in siachen for 3 months. This is where they serve , where the temperature can go down from -40 to -70 degree Celsius.May God be with them, protect them and bless them !!#Mavericks (IMA with love)

Posted by Indian Military Academy, Dehradun on Saturday, 8 June 2019