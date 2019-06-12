സുരക്ഷ സേനയും തീവ്രവാദികളും തമ്മിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ : 3 സിആർപിഎഫ് ജവാന്മാർക്ക് വീരമൃത്യു

ശ്രീനഗർ : സുരക്ഷ സേനയും തീവ്രവാദികളും തമ്മിലുണ്ടായ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ 3 സിആർപിഎഫ് ജവാന്മാർക്ക് വീരമൃത്യു. ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ അനന്ത് നാഗിലാണ് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലുണ്ടായത്. 3 സിആർപിഎഫ് ജവാന്മാർ, ഒരു സ്ത്രീ എന്നിവര്‍ ഉൾപ്പെടെ അഞ്ച് പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ഒരു തീവ്രവാദിയെ സുരക്ഷാ സേന വധിച്ചുവെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്.

പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ അനന്ത്നാഗിലെ ജില്ലാ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. അഞ്ച് മണിയോട് കൂടിയാണ് വെടിവയ്‌പാരംഭിച്ചത്. ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ തുടരുകയാണ് എന്നാണ് ഒടുവിൽ ലഭിക്കുന്ന വിവരം.അതേസമയം ആക്രമണത്തിന്‍റെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം അൽ ഉമർ മുജാഹിദ്ദീൻ ഏറ്റെടുത്തു.

#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir: Gunshots heard at the site of Anantnag terrorist attack in which 3 CRPF personnel have lost their lives & 2 have been injured, SHO Anantnag also critically injured. 1 terrorist has been neutralized in the operation. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Uspen8iC4p

— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019