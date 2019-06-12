Latest NewsIndia

സുരക്ഷ സേനയും തീവ്രവാദികളും തമ്മിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ : 3 സിആർപിഎഫ് ജവാന്മാർക്ക് വീരമൃത്യു

Jun 12, 2019, 06:51 pm IST
JAMMU ATTACK
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട് : എഎന്‍ഐ/ANI

ശ്രീനഗർ : സുരക്ഷ സേനയും തീവ്രവാദികളും തമ്മിലുണ്ടായ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ 3 സിആർപിഎഫ് ജവാന്മാർക്ക് വീരമൃത്യു. ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ അനന്ത് നാഗിലാണ് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലുണ്ടായത്.  3 സിആർപിഎഫ് ജവാന്മാർ, ഒരു സ്ത്രീ എന്നിവര്‍  ഉൾപ്പെടെ അഞ്ച് പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ഒരു തീവ്രവാദിയെ സുരക്ഷാ സേന വധിച്ചുവെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്.

പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ അനന്ത്നാഗിലെ ജില്ലാ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. അഞ്ച് മണിയോട് കൂടിയാണ് വെടിവയ്‌പാരംഭിച്ചത്. ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ തുടരുകയാണ് എന്നാണ് ഒടുവിൽ ലഭിക്കുന്ന വിവരം.അതേസമയം ആക്രമണത്തിന്‍റെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം അൽ ഉമർ മുജാഹിദ്ദീൻ ഏറ്റെടുത്തു.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

Indian railway

വായു’ ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റ് : ട്രെയിനുകൾ റദ്ദാക്കി

Jun 12, 2019, 07:35 pm IST

നാലാം നമ്പറില്‍ വേറെയും താരങ്ങളുണ്ട്‌; ബാറ്റിങ് ഓര്‍ഡറില്‍ മാറ്റമുണ്ടാകുമെന്ന് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ബാറ്റിങ് പരിശീലകൻ

Jun 12, 2019, 07:15 pm IST
BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY

ബനാറസ് ഹിന്ദു സര്‍വകലാശാലയില്‍ അവസരം

Jun 12, 2019, 07:14 pm IST
medical admission

എംബിബിസ് സീറ്റ് വർധന : വിവാദ ഉത്തരവ് തിരുത്തി സർക്കാർ

Jun 12, 2019, 06:36 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close