സുരക്ഷ സേനയും തീവ്രവാദികളും തമ്മിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ : 3 സിആർപിഎഫ് ജവാന്മാർക്ക് വീരമൃത്യു

ശ്രീനഗർ : സുരക്ഷ സേനയും തീവ്രവാദികളും തമ്മിലുണ്ടായ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ 3 സിആർപിഎഫ് ജവാന്മാർക്ക് വീരമൃത്യു. ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ അനന്ത് നാഗിലാണ് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലുണ്ടായത്. 3 സിആർപിഎഫ് ജവാന്മാർ, ഒരു സ്ത്രീ എന്നിവര് ഉൾപ്പെടെ അഞ്ച് പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ഒരു തീവ്രവാദിയെ സുരക്ഷാ സേന വധിച്ചുവെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്.
#UPDATE Anantnag (J&K) terrorist attack: One more CRPF personnel has lost his life. https://t.co/926dAZlL7s
— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019
പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ അനന്ത്നാഗിലെ ജില്ലാ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. അഞ്ച് മണിയോട് കൂടിയാണ് വെടിവയ്പാരംഭിച്ചത്. ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ തുടരുകയാണ് എന്നാണ് ഒടുവിൽ ലഭിക്കുന്ന വിവരം.അതേസമയം ആക്രമണത്തിന്റെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം അൽ ഉമർ മുജാഹിദ്ദീൻ ഏറ്റെടുത്തു.
#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir: Gunshots heard at the site of Anantnag terrorist attack in which 3 CRPF personnel have lost their lives & 2 have been injured, SHO Anantnag also critically injured. 1 terrorist has been neutralized in the operation. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Uspen8iC4p
— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019
