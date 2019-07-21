Latest NewsIndia

മുംബൈയിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം : ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു

Jul 21, 2019, 05:40 pm IST
MUMBAI-FIRE-ACCIDENT
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട് : എഎന്‍ഐ/ANI

മുംബൈ : തീപിടിത്തത്തിൽ ഒരാൾ മരണപ്പെട്ടു. മുബൈ നഗരത്തിലെ കൊളാബയിൽ മെരി വെതർ റോഡിൽ താജ്മഹൽ ഹോട്ടലിന് സമീപമുള്ള ചർച്ചിൽ ചേംബർ ബിൽഡിങ്ങിലെ മൂന്നാം നിലയില്‍ ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 12.30 ഓടെയാണ് തീപിടിത്തമുണ്ടായത്. വാർത്ത ഏജൻസി ആയ എഎൻഐ ആണ് ഇക്കാര്യം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

15 പേരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. ഒരാൾക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. അഗ്‌നിശമന സേന സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. കെട്ടിടത്തോട് ചേര്‍ന്ന് സ്റ്റീല്‍ ഗോവണിയിലൂടെ കയറിയാണ് രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ തീയണയ്ക്കാന്‍ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നത്. ജനാലകളിലൂടെ കറുത്ത പുക വമിക്കുന്നത് രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനത്തെ പ്രതികൂലമായി ബാധിക്കുന്നു. തീപിടിത്തത്തിനു പിന്നിലെ കാരണം വ്യക്തമല്ല.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

ഇസ്രായേൽ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ഇന്ത്യയിലേക്ക്; മോദിയുമായി മാത്രം കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തും

Jul 21, 2019, 06:37 pm IST
NEWBORN

പിച്ചവച്ച് കളിച്ചു നടന്ന കുഞ്ഞ് തലയില്‍ ടിവി വീണ് മരിച്ചു

Jul 21, 2019, 06:37 pm IST
AIR-BAG

കാറിലെ സുരക്ഷ എയര്‍ ബാഗുകള്‍ ശരിയായ രീതിയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കണമെങ്കിൽ ഇക്കാര്യങ്ങൾ കൂടി ശ്രദ്ധിക്കുക

Jul 21, 2019, 06:34 pm IST
crime

അമ്മയെ കഴുത്തറുത്ത് കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയ മകള്‍ പോലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിൽ

Jul 21, 2019, 06:33 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close