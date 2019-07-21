മുംബൈയിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം : ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു

മുംബൈ : തീപിടിത്തത്തിൽ ഒരാൾ മരണപ്പെട്ടു. മുബൈ നഗരത്തിലെ കൊളാബയിൽ മെരി വെതർ റോഡിൽ താജ്മഹൽ ഹോട്ടലിന് സമീപമുള്ള ചർച്ചിൽ ചേംബർ ബിൽഡിങ്ങിലെ മൂന്നാം നിലയില്‍ ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 12.30 ഓടെയാണ് തീപിടിത്തമുണ്ടായത്. വാർത്ത ഏജൻസി ആയ എഎൻഐ ആണ് ഇക്കാര്യം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

Mumbai: One person has lost his life, one injured, in fire that broke out on the 3rd floor of Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road near Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba today. https://t.co/Cy2wkk35UN

— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019