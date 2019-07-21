മുംബൈയിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം : ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു

മുംബൈ : തീപിടിത്തത്തിൽ ഒരാൾ മരണപ്പെട്ടു. മുബൈ നഗരത്തിലെ കൊളാബയിൽ മെരി വെതർ റോഡിൽ താജ്മഹൽ ഹോട്ടലിന് സമീപമുള്ള ചർച്ചിൽ ചേംബർ ബിൽഡിങ്ങിലെ മൂന്നാം നിലയില് ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 12.30 ഓടെയാണ് തീപിടിത്തമുണ്ടായത്. വാർത്ത ഏജൻസി ആയ എഎൻഐ ആണ് ഇക്കാര്യം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.
15 പേരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. ഒരാൾക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. അഗ്നിശമന സേന സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. കെട്ടിടത്തോട് ചേര്ന്ന് സ്റ്റീല് ഗോവണിയിലൂടെ കയറിയാണ് രക്ഷാപ്രവര്ത്തകര് തീയണയ്ക്കാന് ശ്രമിക്കുന്നത്. ജനാലകളിലൂടെ കറുത്ത പുക വമിക്കുന്നത് രക്ഷാപ്രവര്ത്തനത്തെ പ്രതികൂലമായി ബാധിക്കുന്നു. തീപിടിത്തത്തിനു പിന്നിലെ കാരണം വ്യക്തമല്ല.
