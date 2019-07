View this post on Instagram

If you know me, you know there are two things I absolutely love – hand written notes (giving and receiving them), and collecting books…I suppose writing them now, too. Reading and writing have always played an important role in my life…they directly link me to being a creative person, and that’s why partnering with @PilotPenUSA made sense. Through their annual G2 Overachievers Grant and G2 Overachievers Student Grant, Pilot gives out over $100,000 to exceptional individuals who go above and beyond their everyday lives and responsibilities to give back to their communities, and improve the lives of others. I’m honored to be helping select the recipients for 2019, so whether it’s you or someone you know, send me your hand written submission by visiting G2Overachievers.com for full details 💙 #PowerToThePen #DoYouG2