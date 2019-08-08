KeralaLatest News

വയനാടിനായി പ്രാര്‍ത്ഥനയോടെ രാഹുല്‍ഗാന്ധി: ഇപ്പോള്‍ എത്താന്‍ കഴിയില്ല, അനുമതിക്കായി കാത്തിരിക്കുന്നു

Aug 8, 2019, 09:28 pm IST
ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി•പ്രളയത്തോട് മല്ലിടുന്ന തന്റെ മണ്ഡലമായ വായനാട്ടിലെ ജനങ്ങളോടൊപ്പമാണ് തന്റെ ചിന്തകളും പ്രാര്‍ത്ഥനകളുമെന്ന് വയനാട് എം.പി രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി.

താന്‍ വയനാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോകാനിരുന്നതാണ്. എന്നാല്‍ തന്റെ സാന്നിധ്യം ദുരിതാശ്വാസ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് തടസമുണ്ടാക്കാം എന്ന് അധികൃതരുടെ ഉപദേശം ലഭിച്ചതിനാല്‍ പോകാന്‍ കഴിയില്ല. യാത്രക്ക് അവരുടെ അനുമതിയ്ക്കായി കാത്തിരിക്കുകയാണെന്നും രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

വെള്ളപ്പൊക്കവും ഉരുള്‍പൊട്ടലും രൂക്ഷമായ വയനാട്ടില്‍ കാര്യമായ ജാഗ്രത വേണമെന്നാവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയനുമായി ഫോണില്‍ സംസാരിച്ചതായും രാഹുല്‍ അറിയിച്ചു.

കേരളത്തിലെ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് പ്രവര്‍ത്തകരോടും നേതാക്കളോടും പൗരന്മാരോടും എന്‍‌.ജി‌.ഒകളോടും വയനാട്ടിലെ ദുരിതാശ്വാസ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങളില്‍ സഹായം ചെയ്യണമെന്ന് അഭ്യര്‍ത്ഥിക്കുകയാണ്. വെള്ളപ്പൊക്കത്തില്‍ ദുരിതമനുഭവിക്കുന്നവരെ സഹായിക്കുന്നതിന് സംസ്ഥാന സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ സാമ്പത്തിക പുനരധിവാസ പാക്കേജ് പുറത്തിറക്കുമെന്ന് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നതായും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തു.

