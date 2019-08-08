ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി•പ്രളയത്തോട് മല്ലിടുന്ന തന്റെ മണ്ഡലമായ വായനാട്ടിലെ ജനങ്ങളോടൊപ്പമാണ് തന്റെ ചിന്തകളും പ്രാര്‍ത്ഥനകളുമെന്ന് വയനാട് എം.പി രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി.

The people of Wayanad, my Lok Sabha constituency, are in my thoughts & prayers as they battle raging flood waters.

I was to travel to Wayanad, but I’ve now been advised by officials that my presence will disrupt relief operations. I’m awaiting their OK to travel.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 8, 2019