ഗുണനിലവാരമില്ലാത്ത മരുന്നുകൾ നിരോധിച്ചു : നിരോധിച്ച മരുന്നുകളുടെ പട്ടിക കാണാം

തിരുവനന്തപുരം • തിരുവനന്തപുരം ഡ്രഗ്‌സ് ടെസ്റ്റിംഗ് ലബോറട്ടറിയിലെയും എറണാകുളം റീജിയണൽ ഡ്രഗ്‌സ് ടെസ്റ്റിംഗ് ലബോറട്ടറിയിലെയും പരിശോധനയിൽ ഗുണനിലവാരമില്ലാത്തതെന്ന് കണ്ടെത്തിയ താഴെപ്പറയുന്ന ബാച്ച് മുരുന്നുകളുടെ വിൽപ്പനയും വിതരണവും സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് നിരോധിച്ചതായി ഡ്രഗ്‌സ് കൺട്രോൾ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു. ഈ ബാച്ചുകളുടെ സ്റ്റോക്ക് കെവശമുളളവർ അവയെല്ലാം വിതരണം ചെയ്തവർക്ക് തിരികെ അയച്ച് പൂർണ വിശദാംശങ്ങൾ അതത് ജില്ലയിലെ ഡ്രഗ്‌സ് കൺട്രോൾ ഓഫീസിലേക്ക് അറിയിക്കണം. മരുന്നിന്റെ പേര്, ഉത്പാദകർ, ബാച്ച് നം, കാലാവധി എന്നിവ ക്രമത്തിൽ:

CAR-RACE 1.25mg Ramipril IP 1.25mg: M/s. Himalaya Meditek Pvt. Ltd, Plot No. 35 & 36 Pharmacity, Selaquil in – 248197, HTN729 L, October 2020,

Calamine Lotion IP: M/s. Medismith Pharma Lab, No. 20A, I Phase, KIADB, Mysore Road, Kumbalagodu, Bangalore – 560074, 315, December 2020,

Calamine Lotion IP: M/s. Medismith Pharma Lab, No. 20A, I Phase, KIADB, Mysore Road, Kumbalagodu, Bangalore – 560074, 317, January 2021,

Metoprolol Tablets: M/s. Unicure India Ltd, C21 22 & 23, Sector Noida, Dist, Gautham Budh Nagar, MST – 604, April 2020,

Panprozole Inj. Pantoprazole Injection: M/s. Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd, A-619 & 630, RIICO Industrial Area, Bhiwadi – 301019, DRPSI 18002, April 2020,

Rabi volt 20: Ocits Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, G-42, UPSID Industrial Area, Selaqui, Dehradun, U.K-248197, 18KQ-196, October 2020,

Rabiround IV Inj Rabeprazole Injection IP: M/s. Alliance Biotech Vill Katha Baddi Dist. Solan – 173205, Himachal Pradesh, ADT 1734, January 2020,

Essovastin 20 (Atorvastatin Tablets IP 20mg): M/s. Athens Life Sciences Mauza, Rampur Jottan Nahan Road, Kala Amb, Dist. Sirmour, HP-173030, HT 19-5522, February 2021,

Calamine Lotion IP: M/s. Medismith Pharma Lab, No. 20A, I Phase, KIADB, Mysore Road, Kumbalagodu, Bangalore – 560074, 324, January 2021,

Atomer-40 Tablets: Stevels Pharma Lab, 576, Indl-Area, Phase IX, SAS Nagar, Punjab – 160062, India, SPLT-2096, March 2021,

Pyrizen-250 Suspension (Paracetamol Peadiatric Suspension IP): Smayan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Plot No. 26-27, HPSIDC Ind. Area, Vill. Dvani, Baddi, Dist. Solan (HP) – 173205, SL0116, March 2020,

C-Zen, (Cetrizine Hydrochloride Tablets IP): Preet Remedies Pvt. Ltd., Vill, Nandpur, Lodhimajra Road, Nalagarh, Dist. Solan – HP, ZPL-180603, May 2020,

Super fine Absorbent Gauze Sch F(II): Vigneshwari Textiles Mrktd. By Sri. Kulandaiswamy Surgicals, 209/2, South Street (West), Chatrapatti-626102 (Via) Rajapalayam, Virudhnagar Dist. T.N, 03, May 2021,

Carbomazepine Tablets IP 100mg: Unicure India Ltd C-21, 22 & 23 Sector-3 Noida, Dist. Gautam Budh­ Nagar UP- 201301, CA T601, May 2020,

Atorvastatin Tablets IP (LIPVEN-20): Sunlife Sciences 130, Kurdl. Jharbera Road, Manglour, Roorke, Dist. Haridwar, UK, VT-18033, May 2020,

LEVOZET M Tablets (Levocetirizine Hydrochloride & Montelukast tablets): Sotac Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, Plot No: PF21, Near Acme Pharma, Sotac Pharma, Sanand, GIDC II, Ahmedabad- 382110, SP18218, November 2020,

Dhanwandram Gulika: M/s. Kadathanad Ayurvedic Pharmaceuticals, Vattakara-676 104, January 2020,

Chavanaprasham: Pam Labs India Health care Pvt. Ltd, MM Valley, Perumbavoor, Kochi, Kerala, 505/25, September 2021,

Herbix cough Syrup: Pam Labs India Health care Pvt. Ltd, MM Valley, Perumbavoor, Kochi, Kerala, P14/11, July 2021,

Hemobix: Pam Labs India Health care Pvt. Ltd, MM Valley, Perumbavoor, Kochi, Kerala, P 2102/44, May 2021,

Gulguluthikthakam Kashayam: Pam Labs India Health care Pvt. Ltd, MM Valley, Perumbavoor, Kochi, Kerala, 218/14, April 2021.