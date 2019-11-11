ശ്രിന്ദ അല്പം ഹോട്ട് ആയി; പ്രേക്ഷകരെ ഞെട്ടിക്കുന്ന ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ടുമായി മലയാളത്തിന്റെ പ്രിയ നടി

കൊച്ചി: വ്യത്യസ്തമായ ശൈലിയിൽ മലയാള സിനിമയിൽ തന്റേതായ ഇരിപ്പടം കണ്ടെത്തിയ താരമാണ് ശ്രിന്ദ. നടിയുടെ പുതിയ ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ടുകളാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ വൈറലാകുന്നത്. ഇൻസ്റ്റഗ്രാമിലാണ് താരം ചിത്രങ്ങൾ പങ്കുവച്ചിരിക്കുന്നുത്.
മുമ്പ് അഭിനയ പ്രാധാന്യമുള്ള കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളെ അവതരിപ്പിച്ചും കോമഡി കഥാപാത്രമായും താരം ശ്രദ്ധ നേടിയിരുന്നു. ഒട്ടനവധി കമന്റുകളാണ് ചിത്രത്തിന് ലഭിക്കുന്നത്. താരത്തിന്റെ ബോൾഡ് അവതാരം, മലയാളത്തിന്റെ രാധിക ആപ്തെ എന്നൊക്കെയാണ് ആരാധകർ കുറിക്കുന്നത്. ആൻ അഗസ്റ്റിൻ, അപൂർവ, പേളി മാണി, ഇവ പവിത്രൻ തുടങ്ങിയ താരങ്ങളും നടിയുടെ പുതിയ ചിത്രത്തിന് കമന്റുകളുമായി എത്തിയിരുന്നു.
കുഞ്ഞിരാമായണം, 1983 എന്നീ ചിത്രമാണ് ശ്രിന്ദയുടെ സിനിമാ ജീവിതത്തിൽ ബ്രേക്ക് നൽകിയത്. എന്നാൽ വിവാഹത്തിന് ശേഷം താരം അഭിനയത്തിൽ താൽക്കാലികമായ ഇടവേള എടുത്തിരിക്കുകയാണ്. കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം റിലീസ് ചെയ്ത സിഞ്ജാറിലാണ് നടി അവസാനമായി അഭിനയിച്ചത്.
