ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : ഹൈദരാബാദിൽ വെറ്റനറി ഡോക്ടറെ ലൈംഗികമായി പീഡിപ്പിച്ച ശേഷം തീവച്ച് കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയ കേസിലെ പ്രതികളെ പോലീസ് വെടിവച്ച് കൊന്ന സംഭവത്തിൽ ജുഡീഷ്യൽ അന്വേഷണ കമ്മീഷനെ നിയോഗിച്ച് സുപ്രീം കോടതി. സുപ്രീം കോടതി മുൻ ജഡ്ജി വി എസ് സിർപൂർക്കർ അധ്യക്ഷനായ മൂന്ന് അംഗ സമിതിയെയാണ് നിയോഗിച്ചത്.
Supreme Court on #TelanganaEncounter case: We are of the considered view that an inquiry commission needs to be constituted. The inquiry to be completed in six months. pic.twitter.com/Enfv0Dx7ff
— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019
Supreme Court orders a three member judicial inquiry into #TelanganaEncounter which is to be headed by former SC judge VS Sirpurkar. SC says no other court or authority shall inquire into this matter until further orders of this court. https://t.co/pnCRkqeWfZ
— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019
സിബിഐ മുൻ ഡയറക്ടർ ഡി ആര് കാര്ത്തികേയൻ, മുംബൈ ഹൈക്കോടതി മുൻ ജഡ്ജി രേഖ പ്രകാശ് ബാൽദോത്ത എന്നിവരാണ് മറ്റു അംഗങ്ങൾ. ആറ് മാസത്തിനകം അന്വേഷണം പൂര്ത്തിയാക്കണമെന്ന് സുപ്രീം കോടതി സമിതിയോട് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്.
