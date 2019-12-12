Latest NewsIndiaNews

മാ​ന​ഭം​ഗ​ക്കേ​സി​ലെ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ പോ​ലീ​സ് വെ​ടി​വ​ച്ച് കൊ​ന്ന​ സംഭവം : അന്വേഷണ കമ്മീഷനെ നിയോഗിച്ച് സുപ്രീം കോടതി

Dec 12, 2019, 12:23 pm IST
supreme-court

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദി​ൽ വെ​റ്റ​ന​റി ഡോ​ക്ട​റെ ലൈം​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച ശേഷം തീ​വ​ച്ച്‌ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ കേ​സി​ലെ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ പോലീസ് വെടിവച്ച് കൊന്ന സംഭവത്തിൽ  ജുഡീഷ്യൽ അന്വേഷണ കമ്മീഷനെ നിയോഗിച്ച് സുപ്രീം കോടതി. സുപ്രീം കോടതി മുൻ ജഡ്ജി വി എസ് സിർപൂർക്കർ അധ്യക്ഷനായ മൂന്ന് അംഗ സമിതിയെയാണ് നിയോഗിച്ചത്.

സിബിഐ മുൻ ഡയറക്ടർ ഡി ആര്‍ കാര്‍ത്തികേയൻ, മുംബൈ ഹൈക്കോടതി മുൻ ജഡ്ജി രേഖ പ്രകാശ് ബാൽദോത്ത എന്നിവരാണ് മറ്റു അംഗങ്ങൾ. ആറ് മാസത്തിനകം അന്വേഷണം പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കണമെന്ന് സുപ്രീം കോടതി സമിതിയോട് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്.

updating..

