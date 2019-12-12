ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദി​ൽ വെ​റ്റ​ന​റി ഡോ​ക്ട​റെ ലൈം​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച ശേഷം തീ​വ​ച്ച്‌ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ കേ​സി​ലെ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ പോലീസ് വെടിവച്ച് കൊന്ന സംഭവത്തിൽ ജുഡീഷ്യൽ അന്വേഷണ കമ്മീഷനെ നിയോഗിച്ച് സുപ്രീം കോടതി. സുപ്രീം കോടതി മുൻ ജഡ്ജി വി എസ് സിർപൂർക്കർ അധ്യക്ഷനായ മൂന്ന് അംഗ സമിതിയെയാണ് നിയോഗിച്ചത്.

Supreme Court on #TelanganaEncounter case: We are of the considered view that an inquiry commission needs to be constituted. The inquiry to be completed in six months. pic.twitter.com/Enfv0Dx7ff

Supreme Court orders a three member judicial inquiry into #TelanganaEncounter which is to be headed by former SC judge VS Sirpurkar. SC says no other court or authority shall inquire into this matter until further orders of this court. https://t.co/pnCRkqeWfZ

— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019