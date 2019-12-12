Latest NewsIndiaNews

വീണ്ടും പാകിസ്താന്റെ വെടിനിർത്തൽ കരാർ ലംഘനം : ഇന്ത്യൻ സേന ശ്കതമായി തിരിച്ചടിച്ചു

Dec 12, 2019, 12:52 pm IST
PAKISTAN-IN-BORDER
പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

ശ്രീനനഗർ : വീണ്ടും പാകിസ്താന്റെ വെടിനിർത്തൽ കരാർ ലംഘനം. ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിൽ പൂഞ്ച് ജില്ലയിലെ ഷാപ്പൂർ, കിർണി, ഖാസ്ബ മേഖലകളിലെ നിയന്ത്രണ രേഖയിൽ രാവിലെ 11:30തോടെയാണ് പാകിസ്ഥാന്റെ വെടിവയ്പ്പുണ്ടായത്.

വാർത്ത ഏജൻസി എഎൻഐ ആണ് സംഭവം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഇന്ത്യൻ സേന ശ്കതമായി തിരിച്ചിടിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമല്ല

Tags

Related Articles

IMRAN-KHAN

രാജ്യത്തിനുള്ളിൽ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്ന ഭീകരാവാദി സംഘടനകളെ നേരിടുകയാണ് യഥാര്‍ത്ഥത്തില്‍ വേണ്ടത് : പാകിസ്ഥാനെതിരെ യൂറോപ്യന്‍ യൂണിയന്‍

Dec 11, 2019, 01:30 pm IST

പാകിസ്ഥാൻകാരോട് ‘ഇന്ത്യക്കാരെ കണ്ടു പഠിക്കാൻ ഉപദേശവുമായി ഇമ്രാന്‍ ഖാൻ

Dec 10, 2019, 06:39 am IST
SANIB

വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പാ​ക്കി​സ്ഥാ​ൻ സൗ​ന്ദ​ര്യ​റാ​ണിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

Dec 6, 2019, 03:00 pm IST

പാകിസ്ഥാന്‍ കടുത്ത സാമ്പത്തിക പ്രതിസന്ധിയില്‍ : ദുബായിലെ എക്‌സ്‌പോയില്‍ പാക് ഭൂമി വില്‍ക്കാന്‍ ഇമ്രാന്‍ ഖാന്റെ തീരുമാനം

Dec 6, 2019, 07:49 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close