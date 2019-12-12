വീണ്ടും പാകിസ്താന്റെ വെടിനിർത്തൽ കരാർ ലംഘനം : ഇന്ത്യൻ സേന ശ്കതമായി തിരിച്ചടിച്ചു

ശ്രീനനഗർ : വീണ്ടും പാകിസ്താന്റെ വെടിനിർത്തൽ കരാർ ലംഘനം. ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിൽ പൂഞ്ച് ജില്ലയിലെ ഷാപ്പൂർ, കിർണി, ഖാസ്ബ മേഖലകളിലെ നിയന്ത്രണ രേഖയിൽ രാവിലെ 11:30തോടെയാണ് പാകിസ്ഥാന്റെ വെടിവയ്പ്പുണ്ടായത്.

Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni & Qasba sectors in Poonch district today at about 1130 hours. Indian Army is retaliating.

— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019