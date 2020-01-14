KeralaNewsFashion

വലതു കാലിലെ മത്സ്യകന്യക; ചിത്രം പങ്കുവെച്ച് സാധിക വേണുഗോപാല്‍

Jan 14, 2020, 04:12 pm IST

വലതു കാലിലെ ടാറ്റൂവിന്റെ ചിത്രം പങ്കുവെച്ച് നടി സാധിക വേണുഗോപാല്‍. രണ്ടാമത്തെ ടാറ്റു കുത്തിയ കാര്യം തന്റെ ഇന്‍സ്റ്റഗ്രാമിലൂടെയാണ് താരം പങ്കുവെച്ചത്. ഇതെന്റെ രണ്ടാം ടാറ്റു. നിങ്ങള്‍ക്കെല്ലാം അറിയാവുന്നതുപോലെ ആദ്യ ടാറ്റു എന്റെ കുടുംബവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടായിരുന്നു. ഇത്തവണത്തെ ടാറ്റു സ്വപ്നങ്ങളും ഫാന്റസിയും പാഷനുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നു. ക്രസന്റ്മൂണ്‍ ഡ്രീം ക്യാച്ചറില്‍ ഇരിക്കുന്ന ഒരു മത്സ്യകന്യക’ – മത്സ്യകന്യക സ്‌നേഹം, സൗന്ദര്യം, രഹസ്യം, പേരിടാത്ത ആത്മാവ്, സ്ത്രീത്വം എന്നിവയെ പ്രതീകപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു. ഡ്രീംകാച്ചര്‍ നെഗറ്റീവിറ്റി – ‘പേടിസ്വപ്നങ്ങള്‍’ – ഫില്‍ട്ടര്‍ ചെയ്യുകയും പോസിറ്റീവ് ചിന്തകള്‍ മാത്രം അവശേഷിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യും. എന്ന് വ്യക്തമാക്കിയാണ് സാധിക ചിത്രവും പങ്കുവെച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.

Read also:കൊഹ്ലിയും വീണു ; ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് അഞ്ചാം വിക്കറ്റും നഷ്ടമായി

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“A aries mermaid sitting on a crescentmoon dream catcher ” 💃Mermaid symbolize Love, Beauty, Mystery, Untamed Spirit and Femininity. Mermaids represent wild freedom, rebellious spirits and ferocious independence (they can never be contained and frequently avoid settling). 🌜Crescent moons (also called half moons) near-universally represent birth cycles and fertility, and may be worn to represent womanhood.Although it can be grounding, it can also have the opposite effect, calling forth more wild sensibilities. ☸️Dreamcatcher are supposed to filter out negativity – the ‘nightmares’ – and leave only positive thoughts – ‘good dreams The Aries Mermaid is pioneering, courageous🌀, entrepreneurial & risky. She jumps into the water with no reserve and swims through the waves🌊 with confidence & determination

A post shared by Sadhika Venugopal official (@radhika_venugopal) on

Tags

Related Articles

വഴിയോരക്കച്ചവടക്കാരുടെ പക്കല്‍ നിന്ന് ടാറ്റൂ പതിച്ച കുട്ടികള്‍ക്ക് പൊള്ളലേറ്റു

Dec 19, 2019, 05:34 pm IST

ടാറ്റു കുത്തുന്നവര്‍ക്ക് മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്

Dec 7, 2019, 05:48 pm IST
dancers

നര്‍ത്തകര്‍ വേദിയിലെത്തിയത് ഹെല്‍മറ്റ് ധരിച്ച്; വ്യത്യസ്തമായ ട്രാഫിക് ബോധവത്കരണത്തിന് കയ്യടിച്ച് സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയ- വീഡിയോ

Sep 30, 2019, 10:59 am IST

കൂടെ കിടക്കുന്നവര്‍ക്കേ രാപ്പനി അറിയൂ; പേളി ശ്രീനിഷ് വിവാദത്തിൽ മറുപടിയുമായി സാധിക

May 12, 2019, 09:49 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close