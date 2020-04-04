ശ്രീനഗർ : ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ടലിൽ ഭീ​ക​ര​ർ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. കാ​ഷ്മീ​രി​ലെ ‌‌‌കു​ൽ​ഗാം ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ സേ​ന​യു​മാ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ രണ്ടു ഭീകരരാണ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. ഹാ​ർ​ഡ്മ​ന്ദ് ഗു​രി ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ഭീ​ക​ര​രു​ടെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന ര​ഹ​സ്യ​വി​വ​ര​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് തെരച്ചിൽ നടത്തുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് വെ​ടി​വ​യ്പ്പു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces & terrorists in Manzgam of Kulgam. According to the police, 2 terrorists reportedly killed so far. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/mYodL4iYvn

— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020