ശ്രീനഗർ : ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ ഭീകരർ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു. കാഷ്മീരിലെ കുൽഗാം ജില്ലയിൽ സുരക്ഷാ സേനയുമായുണ്ടായ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ രണ്ടു ഭീകരരാണ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. ഹാർഡ്മന്ദ് ഗുരി ഗ്രാമത്തിൽ ഭീകരരുടെ സാന്നിധ്യമുണ്ടെന്ന രഹസ്യവിവരത്തെ തുടർന്ന് തെരച്ചിൽ നടത്തുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് വെടിവയ്പ്പുണ്ടായത്.
Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces & terrorists in Manzgam of Kulgam. According to the police, 2 terrorists reportedly killed so far. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/mYodL4iYvn
Two terrorists reportedly killed so far; Exchange of fire between security forces & terrorists is underway: Jammu and Kashmir Police https://t.co/NW3NP7FFdw
ഗ്രാമവാസികളായ മൂന്ന് പേരെ വധിച്ച ഭീകരരെ കുടുക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ടെന്ന് പോലീസ് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. അതേസമയം പ്രദേശത്ത് സൈന്യം തെരച്ചിൽ തുടരുകയാണ്. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമല്ല.
