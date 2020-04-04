Latest NewsIndiaNews

ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ൽ : ഭീ​ക​ര​ർ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു

Apr 4, 2020, 10:42 am IST
ENCOUNTER JAMMU
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട് : എഎന്‍ഐ/ANI

ശ്രീനഗർ : ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ടലിൽ ഭീ​ക​ര​ർ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. കാ​ഷ്മീ​രി​ലെ ‌‌‌കു​ൽ​ഗാം ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ സേ​ന​യു​മാ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ രണ്ടു ഭീകരരാണ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. ഹാ​ർ​ഡ്മ​ന്ദ് ഗു​രി ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ഭീ​ക​ര​രു​ടെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന ര​ഹ​സ്യ​വി​വ​ര​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് തെരച്ചിൽ നടത്തുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് വെ​ടി​വ​യ്പ്പു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

Also read : ജമ്മു കശ്‍മീരിലെ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ജോലികള്‍ ഇനി താമസക്കാര്‍ക്ക് മാത്രം; നിയമം തിരുത്തി മോദി സർക്കാർ

ഗ്രാ​മ​വാ​സി​ക​ളാ​യ മൂ​ന്ന് പേ​രെ വ​ധി​ച്ച ഭീ​ക​ര​രെ കു​ടു​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് പോ​ലീ​സ് ട്വീ​റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു. അതേസമയം പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് സൈ​ന്യം തെ​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമല്ല.

