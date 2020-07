View this post on Instagram

Kai was stuck on a tree with right leg entangled in plastic thread and metal wire that dug into his leg to the bone We got a call at 7.29 pm and literally ran to the rescue #team included @leo_living_like_a_legend @akshatapadgaonkarofficial @saddam8984 @umeshchaurasiya540 ABD our #hero Sonu who climbed the tree to rescue this baby handling a #bird / #crow #somethingnew for me