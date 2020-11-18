Latest NewsNewsIndia

ലൗ ജിഹാദിനെതിരെ നിയമം കൊണ്ടുവരാനുള്ള സർക്കാർ നീക്കത്തിനെതിരെ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് ശശി തരൂര്‍

Nov 18, 2020, 05:55 am IST

ന്യൂദല്‍ഹി: ‘ലൗ ജിഹാദി’നെതിരെ നിയമം കൊണ്ടുവരാനുള്ള മധ്യപ്രദേശ് സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ നീക്കത്തിനെതിരെ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് എം.പി ശശി തരൂര്‍.

‘വെറുപ്പിനെതിരെയാണ്, പ്രണയത്തിനെതിരെയല്ല നിയമ നിര്‍മ്മാണം നടത്തേണ്ടതെന്ന് ഹിന്ദുത്വവാദികളോട് ആരാണ് പറഞ്ഞുകൊടുക്കുക’, തരൂര്‍ ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.

ലൗ ജിഹാദിനെതിരെ നിയമ നിര്‍മാണത്തിനൊരുങ്ങുന്നതായി കര്‍ണാടക, ഹരിയാണ സര്‍ക്കാരുകള്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കി ആഴ്ചകള്‍ മാത്രം പിന്നിടുമ്പോഴാണ് മധ്യപ്രദേശ് സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ നിയമം നടപ്പാക്കാനൊരുങ്ങുന്നത്.

