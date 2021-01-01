ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി : രാജ്യ തലസ്ഥാനത്ത് പോരാടുന്ന കര്‍ഷകരെ അനുസ്മരിച്ച് പുതുവര്‍ഷ ആശംസകൾ നേർന്ന് കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവും വയനാട് എം പിയുമായ രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി. ട്വീറ്ററിലൂടെയായിരുന്നു താരത്തിന്റെ

പുതുവര്‍ഷ ആശംസകൾ.

As the new year begins, we remember those who we lost and thank all those who protect and sacrifice for us.

My heart is with the farmers and labourers fighting unjust forces with dignity and honour.

Happy new year to all. pic.twitter.com/L0esBsMeqW

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 31, 2020