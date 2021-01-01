Latest NewsNewsIndia

രാജ്യ തലസ്ഥാനത്ത് പോരാടുന്ന കര്‍ഷകരോടും തൊഴിലാളികളോടും ഒപ്പമാണ് തന്റെ മനസ്സ് ; പുതുവത്സരം ആശംസിച്ച് രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി

Jan 1, 2021, 10:05 am IST

ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി : രാജ്യ തലസ്ഥാനത്ത് പോരാടുന്ന കര്‍ഷകരെ അനുസ്മരിച്ച് പുതുവര്‍ഷ ആശംസകൾ നേർന്ന് കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവും വയനാട് എം പിയുമായ രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി. ട്വീറ്ററിലൂടെയായിരുന്നു താരത്തിന്റെ
പുതുവര്‍ഷ ആശംസകൾ.

 

നമ്മളില്‍ നിന്ന് വിട്ടുപിരിഞ്ഞവരെ ഓര്‍ത്തും നമ്മെ സംരക്ഷിക്കുന്നവരോടും നമുക്കായി ത്യാഗം സഹിക്കുന്ന എല്ലാവരോടും നന്ദി പറയാമെന്ന് രാഹുല്‍ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. അന്തസ്സോടെയും ആത്മാഭിമാനത്തോടെയും പോരാടുന്ന കര്‍ഷകരോടും തൊഴിലാളികളോടും ഒപ്പമാണ് തന്റെ മനസ്സ് എന്നും രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ പറഞ്ഞു.

ഈസ്റ്റ് കോസ്റ്റ് ഡെയ്‌ലി വാർത്തകൾ ടെലഗ്രാമിൽ ലഭിക്കാൻ ഇവിടെ ക്ലിക്ക് ചെയ്യുക

Tags
Jan 1, 2021, 10:05 am IST

Related Articles

രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി അദ്ധ്യക്ഷനായില്ലെങ്കില്‍ കോൺഗ്രസിന്റെ തീരുമാനം ഇങ്ങനെ

Dec 31, 2020, 10:00 pm IST

കോര്‍പ്പറേറ്റുകള്‍ക്കായി കേന്ദ്രം എഴുതിത്തള്ളിയത് 2,37,876 കോടി; ഇതാണോ മോദിജിയുടെ വികസനം? രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി

Dec 31, 2020, 02:45 pm IST

“കർഷകർ നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയെ വിശ്വസിക്കുന്നില്ല” : പുതിയ ട്വീറ്റുമായി ​രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി

Dec 30, 2020, 09:38 pm IST

ക​ര്‍​ഷ​ക​ര്‍​ക്കെ​തി​രേ ഒ​രു തീ​രു​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും കൈ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളി​ല്ല; കാരണം ഞാൻ ഒരു കർഷകന്റെ മകനാണ്: രാ​ജ്നാ​ഥ് സിം​ഗ്

Dec 30, 2020, 10:36 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button