കേരളത്തിലെ ആരോഗ്യ പ്രവർത്തകരെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി. സംസ്ഥാനത്തിന് കിട്ടിയ വാക്സീൻ പാഴാക്കാതെ ഉപയോഗിച്ചുവെന്ന മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റ് ഉദ്ധരിച്ചാണ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ അഭിനന്ദനം.

Good to see our healthcare workers and nurses set an example in reducing vaccine wastage.

Reducing vaccine wastage is important in strengthening the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/xod0lomGDb

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2021