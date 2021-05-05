കേരളത്തിലെ ആരോഗ്യ പ്രവർത്തകരെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി. സംസ്ഥാനത്തിന് കിട്ടിയ വാക്സീൻ പാഴാക്കാതെ ഉപയോഗിച്ചുവെന്ന മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റ് ഉദ്ധരിച്ചാണ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ അഭിനന്ദനം.
Good to see our healthcare workers and nurses set an example in reducing vaccine wastage.
Reducing vaccine wastage is important in strengthening the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/xod0lomGDb
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2021
കേന്ദ്രത്തില് നിന്ന് ലഭിച്ച വാക്സീനിലെ ഒരു തുള്ളി പോലും പാഴാക്കാതെയാണ് കേരളത്തില് ചെലവാക്കിയതെന്ന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഇന്നലെ വിശദമാക്കിയിരുന്നു.
Kerala has received 73,38,806 doses of vaccine from GoI. We’ve provided 74,26,164 doses, even making use of the extra dose available as wastage factor in each vial. Our health workers, especially nurses have been super efficient and deserve our wholehearted appreciation!
— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 4, 2021
