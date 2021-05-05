KeralaLatest NewsIndia

വാക്സിൻ പാഴാക്കാത്ത കേരളത്തിലെ ആരോഗ്യ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ക്ക് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ അഭിനന്ദനം

May 5, 2021, 02:24 pm IST

കേരളത്തിലെ ആരോഗ്യ പ്രവർത്തകരെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി. സംസ്ഥാനത്തിന് കിട്ടിയ വാക്സീൻ പാഴാക്കാതെ ഉപയോഗിച്ചുവെന്ന മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റ് ഉദ്ധരിച്ചാണ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ അഭിനന്ദനം.

 

കേന്ദ്രത്തില്‍ നിന്ന് ലഭിച്ച വാക്സീനിലെ ഒരു തുള്ളി പോലും പാഴാക്കാതെയാണ് കേരളത്തില്‍ ചെലവാക്കിയതെന്ന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഇന്നലെ വിശദമാക്കിയിരുന്നു.

