ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : രണ്ടാം നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി സർക്കാരിന്റെ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ തീയതി തീരുമാനിച്ചു. മെയ് 30(വ്യാഴാഴ്ച) വൈകിട്ട് ഏഴുമണിക്ക് രാഷ്ട്രപതി ഭവനിലാണ് ചടങ്ങ് നടക്കുക . രാഷ്ട്രപതി റാം നാഥ് കോവിന്ദ് ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് തീയതിയും സമയവും അറിയിച്ചത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം നരേന്ദ്രമോദി രാഷ്ട്രപതിയെ കണ്ട് സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ രൂപീകരിക്കാനുള്ള അവകാശം ഉന്നയിച്ചിരുന്നു.

The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7 pm on May 30, 2019, at Rashrapati Bhavan

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 26, 2019