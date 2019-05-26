ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : രണ്ടാം നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി സർക്കാരിന്റെ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ തീയതി തീരുമാനിച്ചു. മെയ് 30(വ്യാഴാഴ്ച) വൈകിട്ട് ഏഴുമണിക്ക് രാഷ്ട്രപതി ഭവനിലാണ് ചടങ്ങ് നടക്കുക . രാഷ്ട്രപതി റാം നാഥ് കോവിന്ദ് ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് തീയതിയും സമയവും അറിയിച്ചത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം നരേന്ദ്രമോദി രാഷ്ട്രപതിയെ കണ്ട് സര്ക്കാര് രൂപീകരിക്കാനുള്ള അവകാശം ഉന്നയിച്ചിരുന്നു.
The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7 pm on May 30, 2019, at Rashrapati Bhavan
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 26, 2019
ബിജെപിയുടെ എൻഡിഎ മുന്നണി 352 സീറ്റിന്റെ വൻ ഭൂരിപക്ഷത്തിലാണ് വീണ്ടും അധികാരത്തിൽ എത്തുന്നത്. അതിനാൽ 2014 ലേതിനെക്കാള് വിപുലമായ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞാ ചടങ്ങാവും ഇത്തവണ നടക്കുകയെന്നും നിരവധി ലോകനേതാക്കളെ ക്ഷണിക്കാനുള്ള നീക്കങ്ങളാണ് നടക്കുന്നതായും വാര്ത്താ ഏജന്സി നേരത്തെ റിപ്പോര്ട്ടു ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.
Narendra Modi to take oath as PM on 30th May at 7pm, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Members of Union Council of Ministers to also take oath. pic.twitter.com/qC2kTE35fE
— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2019
