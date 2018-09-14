Specials

ശുചിത്വം തന്നെ സേവനം പ്രസ്ഥാനത്തില്‍ അണിചേരാന്‍ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ആഹ്വാനം

സെപ്റ്റംബർ 15-ാം തീയതി രാവിലെ 9.30 ന് ‘ശുചിത്വം തന്നെ സേവനം’ പ്രസ്ഥാനത്തിന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി തുടക്കം കുറിക്കും

Sep 14, 2018, 04:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

‘ശുചിത്വം തന്നെ സേവനം’ എന്ന പുതിയ പദ്ധതിയുടെ ഭാഗമാകാൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ശ്രീ നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി രാജ്യത്തെ ഓരോ പൗരന്മാരോടും ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്തു. ‘ഒക്‌ടോബര്‍ രണ്ടിന് ഗാന്ധിജിയുടെ 150-ാം ജന്മ വാര്‍ഷികത്തിന് നാം തുടക്കം കുറിക്കുകയാണ്. ശുചിത്വമുള്ള ഒരു ഇന്ത്യയെന്ന ബാപ്പുജിയുടെ സ്വപ്നം സാക്ഷാത്ക്കരിക്കുന്നതിന് ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടുള്ള ഐതിഹാസിക ബഹുജന പ്രസ്ഥാനമായ ശുചിത്വ ഭാരത ദൗത്യം നാല് വര്‍ഷം പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കുന്നതും ഈ ദിവസമാണ്.ശുചിത്വ ഭാരതത്തിനായി യത്‌നിക്കുന്ന എല്ലാവരെയും ഞാന്‍ അഭിവാദ്യം ചെയ്യുന്നു. എന്നാണ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞത്.

‘ശുചിത്വം തന്നെ സേവനം’ പദ്ധതിയ്ക്ക് സെപ്റ്റംബര്‍ 15 ന് തുടക്കം കുറിക്കും. ഗാന്ധിജിക്ക് പ്രണാമമര്‍പ്പിക്കാനാണ് ഇത്തരം ഒരു പദ്ധതി ആവിഷ്കരിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.

സെപ്റ്റംബർ 15-ാം തീയതി രാവിലെ 9.30 ന് ‘ശുചിത്വം തന്നെ സേവനം’ പ്രസ്ഥാനത്തിന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി തുടക്കം കുറിക്കും. ശുചിത്വ ഭാരത ദൗത്യം ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിന് ശുഷ്‌കാന്തിയോടെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിച്ചവരോടുള്ള ആശയവിനിമയമാണ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ഇതിലൂടെ ഉറ്റുനോക്കുന്നത്. അതേതുടര്‍ന്ന് ശുചീകരണ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ ആരംഭിക്കും.

