ശുചിത്വം തന്നെ സേവനം പ്രസ്ഥാനത്തില്‍ അണിചേരാന്‍ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ആഹ്വാനം

‘ശുചിത്വം തന്നെ സേവനം’ എന്ന പുതിയ പദ്ധതിയുടെ ഭാഗമാകാൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ശ്രീ നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി രാജ്യത്തെ ഓരോ പൗരന്മാരോടും ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്തു. ‘ഒക്ടോബര് രണ്ടിന് ഗാന്ധിജിയുടെ 150-ാം ജന്മ വാര്ഷികത്തിന് നാം തുടക്കം കുറിക്കുകയാണ്. ശുചിത്വമുള്ള ഒരു ഇന്ത്യയെന്ന ബാപ്പുജിയുടെ സ്വപ്നം സാക്ഷാത്ക്കരിക്കുന്നതിന് ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടുള്ള ഐതിഹാസിക ബഹുജന പ്രസ്ഥാനമായ ശുചിത്വ ഭാരത ദൗത്യം നാല് വര്ഷം പൂര്ത്തിയാക്കുന്നതും ഈ ദിവസമാണ്.ശുചിത്വ ഭാരതത്തിനായി യത്നിക്കുന്ന എല്ലാവരെയും ഞാന് അഭിവാദ്യം ചെയ്യുന്നു. എന്നാണ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞത്.
‘ശുചിത്വം തന്നെ സേവനം’ പദ്ധതിയ്ക്ക് സെപ്റ്റംബര് 15 ന് തുടക്കം കുറിക്കും. ഗാന്ധിജിക്ക് പ്രണാമമര്പ്പിക്കാനാണ് ഇത്തരം ഒരു പദ്ധതി ആവിഷ്കരിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.
സെപ്റ്റംബർ 15-ാം തീയതി രാവിലെ 9.30 ന് ‘ശുചിത്വം തന്നെ സേവനം’ പ്രസ്ഥാനത്തിന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി തുടക്കം കുറിക്കും. ശുചിത്വ ഭാരത ദൗത്യം ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിന് ശുഷ്കാന്തിയോടെ പ്രവര്ത്തിച്ചവരോടുള്ള ആശയവിനിമയമാണ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ഇതിലൂടെ ഉറ്റുനോക്കുന്നത്. അതേതുടര്ന്ന് ശുചീകരണ പ്രവര്ത്തനങ്ങള് ആരംഭിക്കും.
On 2nd October we mark the start of Gandhi Ji’s 150th birth anniversary. It is also the day Swachh Bharat Mission completes 4 years of being a historic mass movement aimed at fulfilling Bapu’s dream of a Clean India.
The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ commences on 15th September. This is a great way to pay tributes to Bapu.
At 9:30 AM on 15th, we shall come together and mark the commencement of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement.’ I look forward to interacting with those who have worked assiduously on the ground to strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission after which Swachhata activities will begin.
