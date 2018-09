തനിക്ക് വയസായെന്ന് പറഞ്ഞവരുടെ വായടപ്പിച്ച് യുവരാജ് സിംഗ്

View this post on Instagram

Last year I was told that I’m old for power training and should stick to my normal routines. Don’t tell me I can’t do something cause I’m going to #doitagain till I reach my goals 👊🏽 Look forward to start of a new season. So always remember it’s never too late to learn something new and achieve it #doitagain #neversaynever #livedareinspire 👊💪🏋️‍♂️