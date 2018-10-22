മുംബൈ: ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് പോസ്റ്റിനെ ചൊല്ലി തര്‍ക്കം. കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് പ്രവര്‍ത്തകനെ കുത്തിക്കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി. മുംബൈയിലെ ഘാട്ട്കോപ്പറിനു സമീപം മനോജ് ദുബെ (45) എന്നയാളാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് പോസ്റ്റിന്‍റെ പേരിലാണ് കൊലപാതകമെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. ബിജെപി, ബജ്‌റംഗ്ദള്‍ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ മനോജിന്‍റെ ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് പോസ്റ്റിനു താഴെ ഭീഷണി സന്ദേശങ്ങള്‍ അയച്ചിരുന്നു. സംഭവത്തില്‍ പോലീസ് കേസെടുത്ത് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു.

Shocking!

Manoj Dubey, a staunch Congress worker was murdered for his facebook post by BJP goons.

We strongly condemn such a coward act!

The culprits should be brought to justice.

Our deepest condolences to his family,

Congress party stands with his family at this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/BcVhzZdtD0

— Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) October 22, 2018