Latest NewsIndia

ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് പോസ്റ്റിനെ ചൊല്ലി തര്‍ക്കം; കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് പ്രവര്‍ത്തകനെ കുത്തിക്കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി

പോലീസ് കേസെടുത്ത് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു.

Oct 22, 2018, 04:50 pm IST
Less than a minute
MANOJ

മുംബൈ: ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് പോസ്റ്റിനെ ചൊല്ലി തര്‍ക്കം. കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് പ്രവര്‍ത്തകനെ കുത്തിക്കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി. മുംബൈയിലെ ഘാട്ട്കോപ്പറിനു സമീപം മനോജ് ദുബെ (45) എന്നയാളാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് പോസ്റ്റിന്‍റെ പേരിലാണ് കൊലപാതകമെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. ബിജെപി, ബജ്‌റംഗ്ദള്‍ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ മനോജിന്‍റെ ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് പോസ്റ്റിനു താഴെ ഭീഷണി സന്ദേശങ്ങള്‍ അയച്ചിരുന്നു. സംഭവത്തില്‍ പോലീസ് കേസെടുത്ത് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

Rahul
Oct 22, 2018, 05:06 pm IST

പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി സ്ഥാനത്തേക്ക് രാഹുലിനെ ഉയര്‍ത്തിക്കാട്ടില്ല: കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ്സ് തന്ത്രം വ്യക്തമാക്കി ചിദംബരം

Oct 22, 2018, 04:59 pm IST

മുത്തശ്ശിയുടെ സഹോദരിയെ ചായയില്‍ ഉറക്ക ഗുളിക നല്‍കി 19 കാരന്‍ മാനഭംഗപ്പെടുത്തി ; ശേഷം സ്വര്‍ണ്ണമാല കവര്‍ന്നു

EDITORAL-SABARIMALA
Oct 22, 2018, 04:46 pm IST

വിശ്വാസം ജയിച്ച അഞ്ച് നാളുകള്‍ : മണ്ഡലകാലം ശബരിമലയ്ക്ക് സമാധാനത്തിന്റേതാകുമോ

tourist dead
Oct 22, 2018, 04:46 pm IST

അവയവങ്ങൾ നീക്കം ചെയ്ത നിലയിൽ ബ്രിട്ടീഷ് ടൂറിസ്റ്റിന്റെ മ‍ൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close
Close