ജമ്മുകശ്മീരിൽ നിയമസഭ പിരിച്ചുവിട്ടു

ശ്രീനഗർ : ജമ്മുകശ്മീരിൽ രാഷ്ട്രീയ നീക്കം. നിയമസഭ ഗവർണ്ണർ സത്യപാൽ നായിക് പിരിച്ചുവിട്ടു. പുതിയ രാഷ്ട്രീയ നീക്കങ്ങളുടെ സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് നടപടി. സർക്കാർ രൂപീകരിക്കാൻ മെഹ്ബൂബ മുഫ്തി അവകാശ വാദം ഉന്നയിച്ചിരുന്നു. ബിജെപി പിന്തുണയോടെ സജാദ് ലോണും സർക്കാർ രൂപീകരിക്കാൻ നീക്കം നടത്തിയിരുന്നു. കോൺഗ്രസും-പിഡിപിയും,എന്‍സിയും കോടതിയെ സമീപിച്ചേക്കും. നിയമസഭ പിരിച്ചുവിട്ട സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ ജമ്മു കശ്മീർ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിലേക്ക്. ആറു മാസത്തിനകം തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് സാധ്യത.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has passed an order dissolving the state Legislative Assembly. pic.twitter.com/TirFfZfTCs

Mehbooba Ji should move court as what Governor has done on Centre's instructions is undemocratic & unconstitutional. Mehbooba Mufti wrote to Governor only after Congress & NC supported PDP & Guv should've given her a chance: Prof Saifuddin Soz, Congress, on J&K assembly dissolved pic.twitter.com/4EyP3Pnjdz

— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018