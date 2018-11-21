Latest NewsIndia

ജമ്മുകശ്മീരിൽ നിയമസഭ പിരിച്ചുവിട്ടു

നിയമസഭ പിരിച്ചുവിട്ട സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ ജമ്മു കശ്മീർ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിലേക്ക്

Nov 21, 2018, 09:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

ശ്രീനഗർ : ജമ്മുകശ്മീരിൽ രാഷ്ട്രീയ നീക്കം. നിയമസഭ ഗവർണ്ണർ സത്യപാൽ നായിക് പിരിച്ചുവിട്ടു. പുതിയ രാഷ്ട്രീയ  നീക്കങ്ങളുടെ സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് നടപടി. സർക്കാർ രൂപീകരിക്കാൻ മെഹ്ബൂബ മുഫ്തി അവകാശ വാദം ഉന്നയിച്ചിരുന്നു. ബിജെപി പിന്തുണയോടെ സജാദ് ലോണും സർക്കാർ രൂപീകരിക്കാൻ നീക്കം നടത്തിയിരുന്നു. കോൺഗ്രസും-പിഡിപിയും,എന്‍സിയും കോടതിയെ  സമീപിച്ചേക്കും. നിയമസഭ പിരിച്ചുവിട്ട സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ ജമ്മു കശ്മീർ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിലേക്ക്. ആറു മാസത്തിനകം തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് സാധ്യത.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

Nov 21, 2018, 11:09 pm IST

ചലച്ചിത്ര മേളക്ക് തുടക്കമായി

Nov 21, 2018, 11:04 pm IST

മുസഫർപൂർ ഷെൽട്ടർ ഹോം സംഭവം; മഞ്ജു വർമ്മ കോടതിയിൽ കീഴടങ്ങി

Nov 21, 2018, 11:00 pm IST

ലോകകപ്പിലെ ഫൈനല്‍ തോല്‍വിക്ക് കണക്കുതീര്‍ക്കാന്‍ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ പെൺപുലികളിറങ്ങുന്നു

Nov 21, 2018, 10:58 pm IST

ചൂതാട്ടം; 53 പേർ പിടിയിലായി

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close
Close