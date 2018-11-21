ശബരിമലയിലെ സുരക്ഷയ്ക്ക് ഹെലികോപ്ടർ നൽകിയതിൽ വിശദീകരണവുമായി നാവികസേന

കൊച്ചി: ശബരിമലയിലെ സുരക്ഷയ്ക്കായി ഹെലികോപ്റ്റർ നൽകിയ സംഭവത്തിൽ വിശദീകരണവുമായി നാവികസേന. മുൻ വർഷങ്ങളിലും തീർഥാടനകാലത്തു ഹെലികോപ്ടറിന്റെ സേവനം നൽകിയിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും ഇത് നിയമവിധേയമാണെന്നും ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ നാവികസേനാ വക്താവ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ‘മുൻ വർഷങ്ങളിലും ഹെലികോപ്ടറിന്റെ സേവനം നൽകിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇതിൽ പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരാണുണ്ടാകുക. ശബരിമല നിരോധിത മേഖലയല്ല, മറിച്ച് നിയന്ത്രണ മേഖലയാണ്. സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാരിന്റെ അനുമതിയോടെയാണ് പറന്ന’തെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം അറിയിച്ചു.

Apropos recent media reports regarding aerial surveillance of the Sabarimala shrine by #IndianNavy, the Southern Naval Command has been providing a helicopter, on the request of the Kerala State Govt, for safety & security of the pilgrims that visit the shrine @SpokespersonMoD

— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 20, 2018