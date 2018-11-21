KeralaLatest News

ശബരിമലയിലെ സുരക്ഷയ്ക്ക് ഹെലികോപ്ടർ നൽകിയതിൽ വിശദീകരണവുമായി നാവികസേന

Nov 21, 2018, 10:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

കൊച്ചി: ശബരിമലയിലെ സുരക്ഷയ്ക്കായി ഹെലികോപ്റ്റർ നൽകിയ സംഭവത്തിൽ വിശദീകരണവുമായി നാവികസേന. മുൻ വർഷങ്ങളിലും തീർഥാടനകാലത്തു ഹെലികോപ്ടറിന്റെ സേവനം നൽകിയിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും ഇത് നിയമവിധേയമാണെന്നും ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ നാവികസേനാ വക്താവ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ‘മുൻ വർഷങ്ങളിലും ഹെലികോപ്ടറിന്റെ സേവനം നൽകിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇതിൽ പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരാണുണ്ടാകുക. ശബരിമല നിരോധിത മേഖലയല്ല, മറിച്ച് നിയന്ത്രണ മേഖലയാണ്. സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാരിന്റെ അനുമതിയോടെയാണ് പറന്ന’തെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം അറിയിച്ചു.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

Nov 21, 2018, 11:09 pm IST

ചലച്ചിത്ര മേളക്ക് തുടക്കമായി

Nov 21, 2018, 11:04 pm IST

മുസഫർപൂർ ഷെൽട്ടർ ഹോം സംഭവം; മഞ്ജു വർമ്മ കോടതിയിൽ കീഴടങ്ങി

Nov 21, 2018, 11:00 pm IST

ലോകകപ്പിലെ ഫൈനല്‍ തോല്‍വിക്ക് കണക്കുതീര്‍ക്കാന്‍ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ പെൺപുലികളിറങ്ങുന്നു

Nov 21, 2018, 10:58 pm IST

ചൂതാട്ടം; 53 പേർ പിടിയിലായി

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close
Close