Kalimpong Paragliding Accident caught on VideoPilot dead.. Paraglider Pilot Dead, Tourist Injured In tragic Accident .in which"Purushottam, 22, a paragliding pilot from Nepal, died in the accident while the tourist with him was injured in Delo hills on Sunday," a Kalimpong police officer said.The body has been recovered. The tourist from Patna, Gaurav Choudhary, 35, critically injured is in a private hospital in Siliguri," he added.#paragliding #kalimpong #siliguri #welovesiliguri

