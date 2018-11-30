കൊല്ക്കത്ത: പാരാഗ്ലൈഡിങ്ങിനിടെ ഉണ്ടായ അപകടത്തില് അപകടത്തില് പൈലറ്റ് മരിച്ചു. പശ്ചിമബംഗാളിലെ കലിംപോങ്ങില് ഗ്ലൈഡര് തകര്ന്നാണ് അപകടം നടന്നത്. പാരാഗ്ലൈഡര് പൈലറ്റ് പുരുഷോത്തം തിംസിന (22) ആണ് സാഹസിക പറക്കലിനിടെ സഞ്ചാരിയെ രക്ഷിക്കുന്നതിനിടയില് മരിച്ചത്. പറന്നു കൊണ്ടിരിക്കെ ഗ്ലൈഡര് തകരാറിലായി പുരുഷോത്തവും കൂടെ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്ന വിനോദസഞ്ചാരിയും വേഗത്തില് താഴേക്ക് പതിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
Kalimpong Paragliding Accident caught on VideoPilot dead.. Paraglider Pilot Dead, Tourist Injured In tragic Accident .in which"Purushottam, 22, a paragliding pilot from Nepal, died in the accident while the tourist with him was injured in Delo hills on Sunday," a Kalimpong police officer said.The body has been recovered. The tourist from Patna, Gaurav Choudhary, 35, critically injured is in a private hospital in Siliguri," he added.#paragliding #kalimpong #siliguri #welovesiliguri
Gepostet von We Love Siliguri am Dienstag, 27. November 2018
എന്നാല് പുരുഷോത്തം യാത്രക്കാരനെ സുരക്ഷിതമാക്കാനാണ് ശ്രമിച്ചത്. എന്നാല് അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ജീവന് രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. പുരുഷോത്തവിന് തലയ്ക്ക് ഗുരുതരമായി പരുക്കേറ്റു. സംഭവസ്ഥലത്ത് വെച്ചു തന്നെ മരിച്ചു. എന്നാല് കാലിന് പരുക്കേറ്റ യാത്രക്കാരന് ചികിത്സയിലാണ്. വിനോദസഞ്ചാരിയുടെ ക്യാമറയില് പകര്ത്തിയ ദൃശ്യങ്ങള് പുറത്തുവന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്. അതേസമയം പൈലറ്റിനെ വാഴ്ത്തി നിരവധി പേര് രംഗത്തെത്തി.
