സ്കൂ​ള്‍ മതിൽ തകർന്നു വീണ് വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍​ഥി​ക​ൾക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

Dec 17, 2018, 03:40 pm IST
കടപ്പാട് : എഎന്‍ഐ

നോ​യി​ഡ : സ്കൂ​ള്‍ മതിൽ തകർന്നു വീണ് വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍​ഥി​ക​ൾക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. ഉ​ത്ത​ര്‍​പ്ര​ദേ​ശി​ലെ നോ​യി​ഡ​യി​ല്‍ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ പ​ത്തിനുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ ര​ണ്ട് വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍​ഥി​ക​ള്‍ മ​രി​ച്ചു. മൂ​ന്ന് പേ​ര്‍​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ഇവരെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ല്‍ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി യോ​ഗി ആ​ദി​ത്യ​നാ​ഥ് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണത്തിനു ഉത്തരവിട്ടു.

