നോയിഡ : സ്കൂള് മതിൽ തകർന്നു വീണ് വിദ്യാര്ഥികൾക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. ഉത്തര്പ്രദേശിലെ നോയിഡയില് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാവിലെ പത്തിനുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ട് വിദ്യാര്ഥികള് മരിച്ചു. മൂന്ന് പേര്ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ഇവരെ ആശുപത്രിയില് പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി യോഗി ആദിത്യനാഥ് അന്വേഷണത്തിനു ഉത്തരവിട്ടു.
Noida: 2 children die after wall of a school collapsed in sector-49 police station limits. CM Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe. He has directed G B Nagar Dist Magistrate to oversee rescue & relief operations & announced that the injured be provided adequate medical aid. pic.twitter.com/JGJOED7gzP
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 17, 2018
