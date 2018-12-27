മെൽബൺ : വിരാട് കോഹ്‌ലിക്കെതിരെ സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയയില്‍ ആരാധകരുടെ ട്രോള്‍. മെല്‍ബണ്‍ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ രോഹിത് ശര്‍മയെ സെഞ്ചുറി നേടാൻ അനുവദിച്ചില്ലെന്ന് പറഞ്ഞാണ് ഇന്ത്യന്‍ നായകനെതിരായ ട്രോളുകൾ രംഗത്തു വന്നത്. രോഹിത് 63 റണ്‍സു നേടി പുറത്താകാതെ നിന്ന് മത്സരത്തിൽ രവീന്ദ്ര ജഡേജയുടെ വിക്കറ്റ് വീണപ്പോള്‍ കോഹ്‌ലി ഇന്നിംഗ്സ് ഡിക്ലയര്‍ ചെയ്തതോടെ സംഭവങ്ങൾക്ക് തുടക്കമായി. രോഹിത്തിനോട് അസൂയ കാരണമാണ് ആ സമയം തന്നെ ഇന്നിംഗ്സ് ഡിക്ലയര്‍ ചെയ്തതെന്നാണ് രോഹിത് ആരാധകർ പറയുന്നത്. ചില രസകരമായ ട്രോളുകൾ ചുവടെ ചേർക്കുന്നു.

Here comes the declaration from the Indian Skipper #TeamIndia 443/7d https://t.co/xZXZnUvzvk #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/CUZljroDCz

Rohit Sharma : I am settled now hope I can convert this 50 into 100.

@ImRo45 scored 63 notout.

Still doubting ? Go get the life.

But why @imVkohli declared the innings? Why he not waited for 6 more overs. 😥

Remembering the sentence of naseeruddin shah. #NaseeruddinShah#RohitSharma #AUSvIND #ViratKohli #rohit

