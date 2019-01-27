മെൽബൺ : ഓസ്ട്രേലിയൻ ഓപ്പൺ 2019 പുരുഷ വിഭാഗം കിരീടത്തിൽ മുത്തമിട്ട് സെര്ബിയന് താരം നൊവാക് ദ്യോക്കോവിച്ച്. റാഫേൽ നദാലിനെ നേരിട്ടുള്ള സെറ്റുകള്ക്ക് വീഴ്ത്തിയാണ് ഒന്നാം നമ്പറായ ദ്യോക്കോവിച്ച് തന്റെ ഏഴാം കിരീടം ഉറപ്പിച്ചത്. നിലവിൽ ആറു കിരീടങ്ങളെന്ന ഫെഡററിന്റെ റെക്കോർഡ് ഇതോടെ ദ്യോക്കോവിച്ച് പിന്തള്ളി. സ്കോർ 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.
Magnificent Seven!@DjokerNole is the #AusOpen 2019 men’s singles champion def. Rafael Nadal 6-3 6-2 6-3.#AOChampion #AusOpenFinal pic.twitter.com/x5oRr6pfuO
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019
അതോടൊപ്പം തന്നെ ഗ്രാന്സ്ലാം നേട്ടങ്ങള് ദ്യോക്കോവിച്ച് 15 ആക്കി ഉയര്ത്തി. 17 ഗ്രാന്സ്ലാമുകളുടെ തിളക്കവുമായി മത്സരത്തിന് ഇറങ്ങിയ നദാലിന് കളിക്കളത്തിൽ ഒരു തവണ പോലും ദ്യോക്കോവിച്ചിന് മുന്നിൽ പിടിച്ച് നിൽക്കാനായില്ല.
.@DjokerNole reunited with Norman once again.#AusOpen #AusOpenFinal pic.twitter.com/J6HBOr367d
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019
"To be standing now here in front of you today and managing to win this title and three out of four Slams is truly amazing."
It's been a whirlwind 12 months for @DjokerNole 🙌#AusOpen #AusOpenFinal pic.twitter.com/aZfEHwKNBr
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019
"I only can say one thing: I'm going to keep fighting hard, I'm going to keep working hard to be a better player."@RafaelNadal is an inspiration 🙏#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/mABAoVAWYk
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019
A tough final, but an incredible tournament.
Thank you, @RafaelNadal 👏#AusOpen #AusOpenFinal pic.twitter.com/YxaCDi855a
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019
