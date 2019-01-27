Latest NewsSportsTennis

ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയൻ ഓപ്പൺ കിരീടത്തിൽ മുത്തമിട്ട് ജോക്കോവിച്ച് ; താരത്തിന് ഇത് റെക്കോർഡ് നേട്ടം

Jan 27, 2019, 05:05 pm IST
Jan 27, 2019, 05:05 pm IST

മെൽബൺ : ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയൻ ഓപ്പൺ 2019 പുരുഷ വിഭാഗം കിരീടത്തിൽ മുത്തമിട്ട് സെര്‍ബിയന്‍ താരം നൊവാക് ദ്യോക്കോവിച്ച്. റാഫേൽ നദാലിനെ നേരിട്ടുള്ള സെറ്റുകള്‍ക്ക് വീഴ്ത്തിയാണ് ഒന്നാം നമ്പറായ ദ്യോക്കോവിച്ച് തന്റെ ഏഴാം കിരീടം ഉറപ്പിച്ചത്. നിലവിൽ ആറു കിരീടങ്ങളെന്ന ഫെഡററിന്റെ റെക്കോർഡ് ഇതോടെ ദ്യോക്കോവിച്ച് പിന്തള്ളി. സ്കോർ 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

അതോടൊപ്പം തന്നെ ഗ്രാന്‍സ്ലാം നേട്ടങ്ങള്‍ ദ്യോക്കോവിച്ച് 15 ആക്കി ഉയര്‍ത്തി.  17 ഗ്രാന്‍സ്ലാമുകളുടെ തിളക്കവുമായി മത്സരത്തിന് ഇറങ്ങിയ നദാലിന് കളിക്കളത്തിൽ ഒരു തവണ പോലും ദ്യോക്കോവിച്ചിന് മുന്നിൽ പിടിച്ച് നിൽക്കാനായില്ല.

