ബെംഗളൂരു: 225 ദേശീയ അന്തര്‍ ദേശീയ അവാര്‍ഡുകള്‍ നേടിയ ഒരു പൊതു മേഖല സ്ഥാപനമാണ് കര്‍ണാടക സ്‌റ്റേറ്റ് റോഡ് ട്രാന്‍സ്‌പോര്‍ട് കോര്‍പ്പറേഷന്‍. മികച്ച സേവനം കൊണ്ട് വളരെയധികം ശ്രദ്ധിക്കപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുള്ളതാണ് കര്‍ണാടക ആര്‍ ടി സി.

ഇത്രയധികം പരീക്ഷണങ്ങള്‍ നടത്തുന്ന സംസ്ഥാന സര്‍ക്കാരിന്റെ നിയന്ത്രണത്തില്‍ ഉള്ള മറ്റൊരു കമ്പനി ഇല്ല എന്ന് തന്നെ പറയാം ആദ്യത്തെ എ സി ബസ്, ആദ്യത്തെ ജൈവ ഇന്ധനത്തില്‍ ഓടുന്ന ബസ്, ശുചിമുറിയും പാന്‍ട്രിയുമുള്ള ബസ്, കാര്യക്ഷമമായ സര്‍വീസുകള്‍ ,ബുക്കിംഗ് ഫ്‌ലൈ ബസ് അടക്കം നിരവധിയായ വ്യത്യസ്ത സര്‍വീസുകള്‍.

2017 ല്‍ തന്നെ 165 അവാര്‍ഡുകള്‍ നേടി ലിംക ബുക്ക് ഓഫ് റെക്കോര്‍ട്‌സില്‍ കയറിപ്പറ്റിയിരുന്നു കെ ഈ ആര്‍ ടി സി.

കെ എസ് ആര്‍ ടി സി ക്ക് ഇതുവരെ കിട്ടിയ ചില അവാര്‍ഡുകളുടെ ലിസ്റ്റ് താഴെ.

National Greentech HR GOLD AWARD-2016

UITP- First Px2 Political Commitment Award -2011

Volvo Sustainable Mobility Award-2011

1st National FIEO – Telecom Technology Award -2011 by Ministry of Commerce and Industry , Govt. of India

Award for Excellence-2011 by Ministry Of Urban Development Govt. of India for Best Practice for inclusive development

National e-Governance Award-2009 for Exemplary Usage of ICT among PSUs by Ministry Personnel & Administrative Reforms, Govt. of India

Rajiv Gandhi National Quality Award-2009 Best Large Scale Service Industry in the Country

India Pride Gold Award -2010 Infrastructure and Transportation

Award for Excellence-2010 by Ministry Of Urban Development Govt. of India for Best Clean Development Mechanism

Award for Excellence-2009 by Ministry Of Urban Development Govt. of India for implementing Automated Electronic Driving Test System

Award for Excellence-2008 by Ministry Of Urban Development Govt. of India for implementing Electronic Driving Test System

Chief Minister’s Ratna Award for Best Performing State PSUs- 2010

Golden Peacock Innovative Product/Service Award-2010

Golden Peacock Eco-Innovation Award- 2010

PRCI- Chanakya Corporate Leadership Award-2010

Apollo-CV Best Public Bus Operator of the year- 2010

IITK – Distinguished Alumnus Award -2011 for outstanding managerial skills in application of e-technology for modernization of urban and rural transport system

Deccan Chronicle Green Warrior Award – 2010

m-Billionth South Asia Award-2010

Earth Care Award for Excellence -2010 in Climate Change Mitigation & Adaption

SKOCH The World is Open Award- 2010

IBM Great Mind Challenger for Business Award -2010

Manthan South Asia Award – 2010

IIMM Corporate Excellence Award – 2010

Best Employer Award-2010 Award for Innovation in Recruitment

Edward de Bone’s Award-2010 for Innovations in HR

IBM Great Mind Challenger for Business Award for travel and transport -2011

RASBIC Award-2010 Best Use of Technology for Recruiting & Staffing

PRCI- Corporate Collateral Best Public Service Campaign Award-2010

PRCI- Corporate Collateral Best Corporate Brochure Award- 2010

IBM Great Mind Challenger for Business Award for most innovative solution in automative-2011

Asia’s Best Employer Award-2011

e-India Award-2010

Best Practice Catelogue-III-2010

Appreciation Letter – FESLF Buses

ASRTU (Association of State Road Transport Undertaking ) award-2011

D.M.A.I (Digital Marketing Association of India) Synergy Award for Excellent Public Service towards its endless efforts in innovative marketing strategies.

Digiratti Award-2012 for the successful marketing campaign that are benchmarked for Connected Marketing, using innovative social media, video, mobile and digital technology to increase marketing impact.

SKOCH DIGITAL INCLUSION GOLD AWARD-2012 for Implementation of Intelligent Transport System At Mysore City

KSRTC Managing Director N. Manjunatha Prasad IAS, bagged ‘Best Chief Executive Officer of the year 2012 Award’ Instituted by the Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMM).

KSRTC awarded as Bangalore’s Hot Brand

KSRTC has won India’s prestigious ”India Says Yes Award”-2014 in the category of ”AC BUS JOURNEY WITH KSRTC’.

KSRTC bagged National Award, ‘Award of Excellence’ by Ministry of Urban Development , Govt.of India for the implementation of Intelligent Transport system at Mysore.

KSRTC won ‘Karnataka’s Best practice Award’, 1st Prize with a cash prize of Rupees 1 lakh and a trophy.