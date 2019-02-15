Latest NewsIndia

വീരമൃത്യു വരിച്ച ജവാന്മാര്‍ക്ക് ആദരാഞ്ജലി അർപ്പിച്ച് രാഷ്ട്രം

Feb 15, 2019, 08:57 pm IST
Less than a minute
BREAKING TWO

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ പുൽവാമയിൽ ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തിൽ വീരമൃത്യു വരിച്ച ജവാന്മാര്‍ക്ക് ആദരാഞ്ജലി അർപ്പിച്ച് രാഷ്ട്രം. സൈനികരുടെ മൃതദേഹം ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ എത്തിച്ചു.

പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ആദരാഞ്ജലി അർപ്പിച്ചു. ഒപ്പം രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി, കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രിമാർ, സൈനിക തലവന്മാർ, രാഷ്ട്രീയ നേതാക്കൾ തുടങ്ങിയവരും ആദരാഞ്ജലി അർപ്പിച്ചു.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ആദ്യത്തെ വനിതാ ഫ്ലൈറ്റ് എഞ്ചിനീയറായി ഹിന ജെയ്സ്വാൾ

Feb 15, 2019, 09:37 pm IST
BJP-SITTING-MLA

ബി.ജെ.പി സിറ്റിംഗ് എം.എല്‍.എ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസില്‍

Feb 15, 2019, 09:37 pm IST
PRIYA

ശബരിമല യുവതി പ്രവേശനം : പ്രതികരണവുമായി പ്രിയ വാര്യർ

Feb 15, 2019, 09:17 pm IST

ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തെ ആഘോഷിച്ച അലിഗഡ് മുസ്ലിം സർവകലാശാല വിദ്യാർത്ഥിക്കെതിരെ കേസ്

Feb 15, 2019, 09:08 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close