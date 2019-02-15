ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ പുൽവാമയിൽ ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തിൽ വീരമൃത്യു വരിച്ച ജവാന്മാര്‍ക്ക് ആദരാഞ്ജലി അർപ്പിച്ച് രാഷ്ട്രം. സൈനികരുടെ മൃതദേഹം ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ എത്തിച്ചു.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays wreath on the mortal remains of the CRPF jawans. #PulwamaTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/59BBNzTmBI — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019

പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ആദരാഞ്ജലി അർപ്പിച്ചു. ഒപ്പം രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി, കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രിമാർ, സൈനിക തലവന്മാർ, രാഷ്ട്രീയ നേതാക്കൾ തുടങ്ങിയവരും ആദരാഞ്ജലി അർപ്പിച്ചു.

Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore lay wreaths on the mortal remains of the CRPF jawans. #PulwamaTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/I0gOjmriEV — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019