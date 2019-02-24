ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ : മൂന്നു ഭീകരരെ വധിച്ചു

ശ്രീനഗർ : ജമ്മു കാശ്മീരിൽ കുൽഗാമിലെ താരിഗ്രാം പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തുണ്ടായ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ സൈന്യം മൂന്നു ഭീകരരെ വധിച്ചു. ഭീകരരുമായി ഉണ്ടായ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ ഡിവൈഎസ്പിയ്ക്ക് വീരമൃത്യു. അമൻ താക്കൂറാണ് മരിച്ചത്. മേജർ ഉൾപ്പെടെ നാല് സൈനികർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു.

Kulgam: DSP Aman Thakur has lost his life in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Tarigam. Two Army personnel are injured. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/3EDoZG5Qga

