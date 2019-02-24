Latest NewsIndia

ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ : മൂന്നു ഭീകരരെ വധിച്ചു

Feb 24, 2019, 05:35 pm IST
Less than a minute
BREAKING-001

ശ്രീനഗർ : ജമ്മു കാശ്മീരിൽ കുൽഗാമിലെ താരിഗ്രാം പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തുണ്ടായ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ സൈന്യം മൂന്നു ഭീകരരെ വധിച്ചു. ഭീകരരുമായി ഉണ്ടായ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ ഡിവൈഎസ്പിയ്ക്ക് വീരമൃത്യു. അമൻ താക്കൂറാണ് മരിച്ചത്. മേജർ ഉൾപ്പെടെ നാല് സൈനികർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു.

ഭീ​ക​ര​ര്‍ ഒ​ളി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന വി​വ​ര​ത്തേ​ത്തു​ട​ര്‍​ന്ന് ആര്‍മി, സിആര്‍പിഎഫ്, പ്രത്യേക സുരക്ഷാ സേന തുടങ്ങിയവര്‍ തെ​ര​ച്ചി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ത്തുന്നതിനിടെ ഭീ​ക​ര​ര്‍ ഇവർക്ക് നേ​രെ വെ​ടി​യു​തി​ര്‍​ത്തു. സൈന്യം തിരിച്ചടിച്ചതോടെ പ്രദേശത്തു ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ ആരംഭിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

വാഗമണ്ണില്‍ തൂക്കുപാലം തകര്‍ന്നുവീണ സംഭവം; തനിക്ക് ഉത്തരവാദിത്വമില്ലെന്ന് കണ്ണന്താനം

Feb 24, 2019, 06:06 pm IST

യുഎഇയില്‍ ക്രെയിന്‍ തകര്‍ന്നു വീണു; ഒരു മരണം

Feb 24, 2019, 06:03 pm IST

ജിഎസ്ടി – ഈ മേഖലകളില്‍ ഇളവ് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

Feb 24, 2019, 05:57 pm IST

കാശ്മീരില്‍ വിഘടനവാദി നേതാക്കളെ ജയിലിലടച്ചതില്‍ പ്രതിഷേധം ശക്തം; ശ്രീനഗറിലെ പല മേഖലകളിലും നിരോധനാജ്ഞ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

Feb 24, 2019, 05:57 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close