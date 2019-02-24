ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ : മൂന്നു ഭീകരരെ വധിച്ചു

ശ്രീനഗർ : ജമ്മു കാശ്മീരിൽ കുൽഗാമിലെ താരിഗ്രാം പ്രദേശത്തുണ്ടായ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ സൈന്യം മൂന്നു ഭീകരരെ വധിച്ചു. ഭീകരരുമായി ഉണ്ടായ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ ഡിവൈഎസ്പിയ്ക്ക് വീരമൃത്യു. അമൻ താക്കൂറാണ് മരിച്ചത്. മേജർ ഉൾപ്പെടെ നാല് സൈനികർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു.
Kulgam: DSP Aman Thakur has lost his life in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Tarigam. Two Army personnel are injured. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/3EDoZG5Qga
— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2019
ഭീകരര് ഒളിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന വിവരത്തേത്തുടര്ന്ന് ആര്മി, സിആര്പിഎഫ്, പ്രത്യേക സുരക്ഷാ സേന തുടങ്ങിയവര് തെരച്ചില് നടത്തുന്നതിനിടെ ഭീകരര് ഇവർക്ക് നേരെ വെടിയുതിര്ത്തു. സൈന്യം തിരിച്ചടിച്ചതോടെ പ്രദേശത്തു ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ ആരംഭിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
#UPDATE: Two Army personnel including a Major injured in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Tarigam, Kulgam. #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/CIDtAWoWr2
— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2019
Post Your Comments