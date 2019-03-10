ന്യൂ ഡല്‍ഹി : 17ആം ലോക്സഭയിലേക്കുള്ള തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് തീയതികള്‍ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചതിനു പിന്നാലെ പ്രതികരണവുമായി പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി. ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഉ​ത്സ​വ​മാ​യ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ഇ​താ. ഈ ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ച​രി​ത്രം കു​റി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നു അദ്ദേഹം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

The festival of democracy, Elections are here.

I urge my fellow Indians to enrich the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with their active participation. I hope this election witnesses a historic turnout.

I particularly call upon first time voters to vote in record numbers.

