ഈ ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ച​രി​ത്രം കു​റി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നു പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി

Mar 10, 2019, 07:16 pm IST
ന്യൂ ഡല്‍ഹി : 17ആം ലോക്സഭയിലേക്കുള്ള തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് തീയതികള്‍ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചതിനു പിന്നാലെ പ്രതികരണവുമായി പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി. ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഉ​ത്സ​വ​മാ​യ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ഇ​താ. ഈ ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ച​രി​ത്രം കു​റി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നു അദ്ദേഹം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

ലോ​ക്സ​ഭാ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ല്‍ എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്ക​ണം. വോ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്ത് റി​ക്കാ​ര്‍​ഡ് സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ക​ന്നി വോ​ട്ട​ര്‍​മാ​രോ​ട് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും . വ​ര്‍​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി അ​വ​ധാ​ന​ത‍​യോ​ടെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ക​മ്മീ​ഷ​നി​ല്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് അ​ഭി​മാ​ന​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ട്വീ​റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

