ന്യൂ ഡല്ഹി : 17ആം ലോക്സഭയിലേക്കുള്ള തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് തീയതികള് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചതിനു പിന്നാലെ പ്രതികരണവുമായി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി. ജനാധിപത്യത്തിന്റെ ഉത്സവമായ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഇതാ. ഈ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ചരിത്രം കുറിക്കുമെന്നു അദ്ദേഹം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
The festival of democracy, Elections are here.
I urge my fellow Indians to enrich the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with their active participation. I hope this election witnesses a historic turnout.
I particularly call upon first time voters to vote in record numbers.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019
ലോക്സഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില് എല്ലാവരും പങ്കെടുക്കണം. വോട്ട് ചെയ്ത് റിക്കാര്ഡ് സൃഷ്ടിക്കാന് കന്നി വോട്ടര്മാരോട് ആവശ്യപ്പെടുകയാണെന്നും . വര്ഷങ്ങളായി അവധാനതയോടെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷനില് ഇന്ത്യക്ക് അഭിമാനമുണ്ടെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
Best wishes to the Election Commission, all those officials and security personnel who will be on the field, across the length and breadth of India assuring smooth elections. India is very proud of the EC for assiduously organising elections for several years.
