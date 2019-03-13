പൂ‌ഞ്ച്: നിയന്ത്രണരേഖയ്ക്ക് സമീപം രണ്ട് പാക് യുദ്ധ വിമാനങ്ങളെ കണ്ടതായി സൂചന. നിയന്ത്രണരേഖയ്ക്ക് സമീപം പത്തുകിലോമീറ്റര്‍ ദൂരത്തില്‍ പാകിസ്താന്റെ രണ്ട് സൂപ്പർ സോണിക് യുദ്ധ വിമാനങ്ങൾ എത്തിയതായി വാര്‍ത്താ ഏജന്‍സി എഎന്‍ഐ റിപ്പോർട്ട്. ചെയ്യുന്നു. ഇതിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിൽ സൈന്യവും അതിര്‍ത്തിയിലെ റഡാര്‍ സംവിധാനങ്ങളും കനത്ത ജാഗ്രതയിലാണ്.

Indian air defence radars detected two Pakistani Air Force jets go supersonic 10KM from LoC (within their territory) in the Poonch sector, loud bangs heard last night in the area were due to sonic booms. All Indian air defences and radar systems are on high alert pic.twitter.com/PHmKAuPtvc

— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2019