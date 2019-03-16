മുംബൈ : കലാശപ്പോരിനൊരുങ്ങി ഐ എസ് എൽ. അഞ്ചാം സീസണിലെ ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരെ നാളെ അറിയാം. മുംബൈയിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ഫൈനലിൽ ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സിയും എഫ് സി ഗോവയും തമ്മിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടും.
The biggest match of the season and THIS is what it all comes down to – Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa ⚡💥
Are you ready for the #HeroISLFinal and the crowning of a #NewChampion?#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 16, 2019
സെമിയിൽ ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി, നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡിനെയും എഫ് സി ഗോവ, മുംബൈ സിറ്റിയെയും വീഴ്ത്തിയയാണ് ഫൈനലിലേക്ക് കടന്നത്. അതോടൊപ്പം തന്നെ ആദ്യ കിരീടം ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടു കൊണ്ടുള്ള ഇരു ടീമിന്റേയും രണ്ടാം ഫൈനൽ മത്സരമാണ് നാളെ നടക്കുക.
Have a look at some of the best images from the #HeroISLFinal press conference where @CarlesCuadrat, @DimasDelgadoMor, @SergioLobera1, @mandar17dessai and Ferran Corominas were in attendance.
Check out the full gallery here 👉 https://t.co/ohMDRxsTGG#HeroISL #NewChampion pic.twitter.com/DJOhjut3wW
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 16, 2019
