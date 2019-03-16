Latest NewsIndian Super LeagueSports

കലാശപ്പോരിനൊരുങ്ങി ഐ എസ് എൽ : ചാമ്പ്യന്‍മാരെ നാളെ അറിയാം

Mar 16, 2019, 07:37 pm IST
ISL FINAL
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL

മുംബൈ : കലാശപ്പോരിനൊരുങ്ങി ഐ എസ് എൽ. അഞ്ചാം സീസണിലെ ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരെ നാളെ അറിയാം. മുംബൈയിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ഫൈനലിൽ ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സിയും എഫ് സി ഗോവയും തമ്മിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടും.

സെമിയിൽ ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സി, നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡിനെയും എഫ് സി ഗോവ, മുംബൈ സിറ്റിയെയും വീഴ്ത്തിയയാണ് ഫൈനലിലേക്ക് കടന്നത്. അതോടൊപ്പം തന്നെ ആദ്യ കിരീടം ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടു കൊണ്ടുള്ള ഇരു ടീമിന്‍റേയും രണ്ടാം ഫൈനൽ മത്സരമാണ് നാളെ നടക്കുക.

