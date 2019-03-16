മുംബൈ : കലാശപ്പോരിനൊരുങ്ങി ഐ എസ് എൽ. അഞ്ചാം സീസണിലെ ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരെ നാളെ അറിയാം. മുംബൈയിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ഫൈനലിൽ ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സിയും എഫ് സി ഗോവയും തമ്മിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടും.

The biggest match of the season and THIS is what it all comes down to – Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa ⚡💥

Are you ready for the #HeroISLFinal and the crowning of a #NewChampion?#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega

— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 16, 2019